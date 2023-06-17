El Paso Locomotive FC set new club record with 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Rowdies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC (West-1, 9-3-3, 30 points) came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Rowdies in front of 8,121 fans - the biggest crowd in 2023.

The draw sees the Locos set a new club record for longest undefeated streak in a single regular season with 12 matches.

"Fantastic testament to this group on the record," Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said in the post-match press conference. "I was really happy with our first half. We played our style, how I wanted to play. I thought we could've been more aggressive when we broke their midfield line and lured them in. I think we had very good quality chances, so we were a bit unlucky. [On] a different day, we bury those but I still thought it was a fantastic performance."

Locomotive dominated the first half, maintaining 63% possession and registering three shots at goal in the box, which included two strikes that just missed the target from defenders Marc Navarro and Nick Hinds in the 4th and 25th minute respectively.

The Rowdies would open the scoring eight minutes into the second half. Jake LaCava capitalized on a bouncing ball that came off a save from El Paso goalkeeper Benny Diaz.

Exactly 10 minutes later, midfielder Denys Kostyshyn found the equalizer. His shot from outside the box was his fourth goal of the season and secured the draw against the Rowdies.

El Paso Locomotive FC are now outright in 1st spot in the Western Conference Standings and have the most points of any team across the entirety of the USL.

The Locos now get a well deserved break and won't play again until they host New Mexico United on Saturday, July 1st at 7.30 p.m. MT.