Oakland Roots SC derail El Paso Locomotive FC 3-1

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In their final home match until mid-August, El Paso Locomotive FC (West-3, 9-6-5, 32 points) fell 3-1 to Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park,

"First half, we created a lot of chances but not to win the game," Head Coach and Technical Directer Brian Clarhaut said. "We need to bury these. I take responsibility, we need to be more consistent in our play. We can't be going in to two halves looking like two different teams. We're disappointed right now, as we should be when we lose games."

Offensively, Locomotive had more chances in the first half, outshooting Oakland 7-to-4 with three shots on target but both teams went in tied at 0.

Locomotive would break the deadlock in the 48th minute, after Petar Petrovic managed to get past his defender in a one-on-one battle to take a shot at goal, which was deflected into the net by Oakland defender Emrah Klimenta.

Oakland though quickly tied things up and took the lead in a matter of minutes. The Roots scored three times unanswered, in the 65th, 69th and 85th to take a 3-1 win on the road.

El Paso are back in action on July 29 at Rio Grande Valley FC. The two teams played each other just last Saturday with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT at H-E-B Park. El Paso Locomotive FC head down to Rio Grande Valley FC for their second regular season meeting, looking to pick up its first ever win at H-E-B Park.