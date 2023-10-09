Petur Knudsen Called Up to Faroe Islands Men’s National Team for UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC forward Petur Knudsen has been called up to the Faroe Islands Men's National Team for its upcoming 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifying matches on Oct. 12 and 15, against Poland and Czechia, respectively.

Knudsen has 11 caps with the Faroe Islands, most recently for their qualifying matches against Albania and Czechia in June. Despite sitting bottom of their group standings, Knudsen will come into a Faroese side looking to pull off upsets and rack up points as they enter the final matches of qualifying.

The 25-year-old has appeared in Locomotive's last seven matches (a starter in the last five) since signing for the club last month.

FAROE ISLANDS MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM SCHEDULE

Faroe Islands vs Poland

Thursday, Oct. 12 @ 12:45 p.m. MT

Tórsvøllur (Tórshavn, Faroe Islands)

Czechia vs Faroe Islands

Sunday, Oct. 15 @ 10 a.m. MT

Doosan Arena (Plzeň, Czechia)

ABOUT UEFA EURO 2024 QUALIFYING

23 teams will join hosts Germany in the 24-team UEFA EURO 2024 finals. The first 20 places will be decided by the qualifying group stage, with the top two in each group advancing. The remaining three spots go to the winners of the play-offs, linked to the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

With Germany already qualified as hosts and Russia currently suspended, the 53 remaining teams were split into ten groups: seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams. The Faroe Islands were drawn into Group E with Poland, Czechia, Albania and Moldova. The top two from each group qualify for the 2024 tournament.