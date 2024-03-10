Locomotive FC fall short in home opener against Hartford Athletic, 1-0

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Locomotive kick started its 2024 season Saturday evening against Hartford Athletic at Southwest University Park.

Although it was a cold night, many fans still made their way to support their Locomotive team and they came with energy.

However, it wasn't the most ideal start for the Locomotive. After things got a little chippy, Hartford Athletic scored on a penalty kick giving them the lead and unfortunately the victory as well.

The Locomotive fell 1-0 against Hartford Athletic.

They'll return to Southwest University Park on March 13 to take on Monterey Bay FC.

You can watch the game on KVIA.com or the KVIA News App.