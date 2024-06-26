El Paso Locomotive FC Hit With 3-0 Defeat at Rhode Island FC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In its first ever meeting with Rhode Island FC on Wednesday night, El Paso Locomotive FC was hit with a heavy 3-0 defeat and now head into a bye week winless in its last three matches.

Rhode Island would open the scoring in the 21' before doubling the lead minutes later. Despite their best efforts, Locomotive were unable to break past RIFC's backline and create dangerous scoring opportunities. Rhode Island then put the nail in the coffin with a third goal in second half stoppage time to secure their three points.

The Locos will need to take advantage of its bye week to refresh, regroup and refocus ahead of their rematch versus Las Vegas Lights FC on Friday, July 12 at El Paso's Southwest University Park.

NOTES

Amando Moreno made his return from injury, coming on at the beginning of the second half.

Jeremy Garay registered his first start for Locomotive tonight.

With his red card tonight, Eric Calvillo will be unavailable for El Paso's next match against Las Vegas Lights FC on July 12.

Tonight's loss to Rhode Island now makes Locomotive the only team in the USL Championship without a win at home.

FORECAST: 79ºF, cloudy

ATTENDANCE: 3,481

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – N/A

RI – Albert Dikwa (Jojea Kwizera) 21', Jojea Kwizera (JJ Williams) 27', Noah Fuson (Isaac Angking) 90+1'

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-4-2) Ramon Pasquel, Eder Borelli-C (Nick Hinds 71'), Brandan Craig, Noah Dollenmayer, Miles Lyons, Bolu Akinyode (Petar Petrovic 61'), Jeremy Garay (Amando Moreno 46'), Eric Calvillo, Javier Nevarez, Tumi Moshobane (Joaquin Rivas 70'), Ricardo Zacarias (Justin Dhillon 61')

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Yuma

RI – (3-5-2) Jackson Lee, Frank Nodarse, Karifa Yao, Kofi Twumasi (Conor McGlynn 55'), Jojea Kwizera (Noah Fuson 80'), Marc Ybarra, Joe Brito (Isaac Angking 71'), Clay Holstad, Stephen Turnbull (Collin Smith 80'), JJ Williams, Albert Dikwa

Subs Not Used: Koke Vegas, Mark Doyle, Kevin Vang, Kevin Orduy

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 30', Eric Calvillo (2nd Yellow/Red) 87'

RI – Kofi Twumasi (Yellow) 51', Frank Nodarse (Yellow) 70', Conor McGlynn (Yellow) 85'

MATCH STATS: ELP | RI

GOALS: 0|3

ASSISTS: 0|3

POSSESSION: 60|40

SHOTS: 7|10

SHOTS ON GOAL: 1|5

SAVES: 2|1

FOULS: 11|19

OFFSIDES: 0|4

CORNERS: 4|5

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC are back at home on Friday, July 12 for a rematch vs Las Vegas Lights FC. The Locos will be celebrating Christmas in July, giving away free t-shirts to the first 1,500 fans through the gates at Southwest University Park. Tickets are available via eplocomotivefc.com/tickets and the match will be available to watch on ESPN+ and KVIA.com.