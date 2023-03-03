Two Las Cruces girls basketball teams punched their ticket to the quarterfinals at the Pit

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Both Centennial and Las Cruces High School girls basketball teams are moving on to the state quarterfinals.

Las Cruces seeded 7th, hosted a 10th seeded Clovis. The game was tied at 18 at the half but the Bulldawgs turned things up another gear in the second half and got the dub 51-33.

Las Cruces (21-8, 8-2) now prepare for their clash with Farmington (25-3, 9-1) on Tuesday at 8.15 p.m. at the Pit.

Meanwhile for the fourth time this season Centennial (6) and Organ Mountain (11) battled it out. Only difference this time is that it was for a spot in the state quarterfinals. The Knights led 22-21 at the half, but the Hawks ended up winning it 40-39.

Knights (21-8, 8-2) will play Volcano Vista (25-3, 8-0) on Tuesday at 1.15 p.m. at the Pit. The two played earlier in the season and the Hawks fell 51-45.

Mayfield saw their season come to an end with a 49-29 loss to La Cueva Friday.