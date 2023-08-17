High School Football Begins in New Mexico

GADSDEN, New Mexico (KVIA) -- High School football is officially back in the Borderland. New Mexico schools start playing this week while Texas schools begin on Thursday, Aug. 24th.

The Gadsden Panthers were the lone local New Mexico team who played on Thursday night.

After making the playoffs for the first time in 50 years in 2022, they began their 2023 campaign with a bang shutting out Ruidoso 42-0. The Panthers will next play El Paso High next Thursday.

As the other local New Mexico teams play over the next few days we will continue to update this article.