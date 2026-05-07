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NMSU softball eliminated from CUSA Tournament following loss to Louisiana Tech

nmsu softball loses out 1
Photo Courtesy: NMSU Athletics
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Published 10:15 PM

NEWARK, Delaware - NM State closed Conference USA Tournament play Thursday evening with a marathon matchup against the No. 7 seed Louisiana Tech at the Delaware Softball Diamond.

The Aggies battled through 11 innings in a tightly contested pitchers’ duel that featured multiple extra‑inning chances on both sides. Louisiana Tech ultimately pulled away late, handing NM State a 3–1 loss. 

The Aggies struck first in the bottom of the fifth when Skye Johnson delivered a solo home run to give NM State the lead.

Faith Aragon was dominant in the circle, working deep into extra innings and keeping the Bulldogs off the board for long stretches.

Louisiana Tech capitalized in the 11th inning with two runs to create separation, sealing the result in the extended contest. 

NOTABLES 

Tamara Carranza reached base twice, including a pinch‑hit single in extra innings. 

Faith Aragon threw 11 innings, allowing just three runs while striking out 11 in a complete‑game effort. 

Faith Aragon’s 11 strikeouts pushed her into first place in NM State program history for strikeouts in a single season, as she finished the year with 244 total strikeouts, setting a new Aggie record. 

Skye Johnson accounted for NM State’s lone run with a solo home run in the fifth inning. 

Kendal Lunar added a double and finished with a hit in five at‑bats. 

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico Sports

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

NMSU Athletics

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