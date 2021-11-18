Red-hot shooting keys New Mexico State comeback in 75-64 win over Davidson

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina - If New Mexico State consistently plays like they did in second half vs. Davidson on Thursday, hopes should be as high as they ever have been in Las Cruces.

After trailing by five at halftime, the Aggies used a 13-2 run over a three minute span to commandeer the lead and subsequently closed out the Davidson Wildcats (1-2) for a 75-64 victory in the opening round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Keyed by stops on the defensive end, New Mexico State (3-0) closed the game on a 10-0 run over the final two minutes.

The Aggies will await the winner of Pennsylvania and Utah State in Friday's second round.

In a total team effort, four different Aggies cored in double figures with Teddy Allen leading the charge with 21.

Jabari Rice (17), Donnie Tillman (14), and Johnny McCants (11) also reached double digits.

Rice played one of his best game in an Aggie uniform, nearly achieving a triple-double with seven rebounds and eight assists. The All-WAC guard also shot 4-5 from three-point range.

Davidson used a 14-0 run of their own to build a ten-point lead in the first half, marking one of the Aggies' worst stretches of play this season.

After closing the gap to 33-28 at the break, the Aggies came out firing in the second half.

New Mexico State made six three pointers in the second half, with Austin Peay graduate transfer Mike Peake's triple with 2:07 to play providing separation..

As a team, New Mexico State shot 46% (11-25) from downtown.

But as the Aggies' offense heated up down in the second half, it was Chris Jans' patented defense that closed the game out in holding the Wildcats scoreless over the final 2:55.

The win over the Wildcats is a major notch for the Aggies, who have a chance to add more quality non-conference wins throughout the weekend.

In addition to victories over UC-Irvine and UTEP, the case can be made that no mid-major school has a better resume through three games than the Aggies.

NMSU will play Penn/Utah State on Friday morning at 10 am MT.