NMSU takes sole possession of first place in the WAC with 68-55 victory over Seattle

SEATTLE, Washington - The New Mexico State Aggies are once again at the top of the Western Athletic Conference.

NMSU's Teddy Allen put up 19 points and five assists, while Will McNair Jr. added 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Aggies pulled away late to beat Seattle University 68-55 on Monday night.

With the victory, the Aggies (23-4, 13-2) claim sole possession of first place in the WAC.

Allen scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points to guide New Mexico State to a 31-28 lead at halftime.

Allen scored the first two baskets of the second half to push the lead to seven.

Johnny McCants sank a 3-pointer to spark a 12-3 game-ending run.

Jabari Rice hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

The Redhawks entered the contest on a 4 game win streak, that the Aggies were happy to put an end to.

With the win, NMSU is now on a win streak of their own with three straight victories.

Seattle's Darrion Trammel had 24 points to pace the Redhawks (21-7, 12-3).

He scored 19 in the first half to keep Seattle in it.

He made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers. His teammates connected on only 4 of 22 attempts (18%).