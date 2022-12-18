Aggies topple Northern New Mexico 95-53 in first game at home since NMSU hired outside firm to investigate response to UNM shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- After a three game road stretch that saw the Aggies go 1-2, NMSU cruised to a 95-53 victory over NIAI team Northern New Mexico.

It was the first game back at home since the school announced they had hired an outside firm to investigate the way coaches and players acted in the moments after the deadly shooting on the UNM campus that involved forward Mike Peake.

It was also the first time we've seen Anthony Roy play since police documents obtained by ABC-7 revealed the Aggie was one of three players in the yellow camaro that was seen at the shooting and where Peake placed items inside of, including his gun after the shooting.

Roy, along with the other two players seen in the camaro - Chi Chi Avery and Issa Muhammad were all suspended for 1 game, which was the first of the three game road trip.

Roy however did not play in the two games after as he did not travel with the team due to what the school cited as personal reasons.

The Las Cruces Sun News have reported that Roy is on probation through 2025 after he pleaded guilty to a felony count of possessing a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver. We are unable to confirm if that played into why Roy did not travel with the team.

Roy played for 15 minutes and totaled 6 points, while Avery led the Aggies with 8 rebounds and a career high 26 points in his first start of the season.

Avery was one of four players that scored in double digits - DaJaun Quaye Gordon (13 points), Doctor Bradley (11 points, 4 rebounds) and Shakiru Odunewu (10 points, 10 rebounds).

The team as a whole shot 48% from the field and had 17 assists much improved from their 1 assist in their 81-68 loss to Saint Mary's last week.

Sunday's performance was expected from the Aggies, considering their opponent, but given everything that has transpired off the court, it was a chance for them to just focus on the game.

"We're just taking it one game at a time, just thinking about basketball, only basketball," NMSU Guard Deshawndre Washington said. "We ain't really thinking too much about what everybody else saying in the world, we're just in the locker room, just us and the coaches and the players."

"You know I think they're handling it as good as they can you know for being 18, 23, 24 year olds," Head Coach Greg Heiar said. "I think they're doing a good job."

The Aggies will be back in action on Wednesday when they play Kent State at 5:30 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Invitational at the Don Haskins Center.

According to Heiar, the status of Anthony Roy for that game is still up in the air. Heiar said right now all he knows is that Roy can play home games.