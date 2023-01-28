NMSU show progress in 77-72 loss to Utah Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Aggies (7-14, 0-9) might still be winless in conference play this season but in their 77-72 loss to Utah Valley (17-6, 8-2) on Saturday they showed fight and determination coming back from 21 points down to take the lead.

"To not come unglued and to come together, that's what we've been taking about, the mental side of things," Head Coach Greg Heiar told the Varsity Network after the loss. "Tonight was a perfect example of that. Yeah the outcome wasn't what we wanted but they showed me a lot and that they've got it inside of them to build."

Anthony Roy had his first start this season and capitalized, scoring a game-high 23 points in the Aggies comeback. Both Xavier Pinson (17 points) and Deshawndre Washington (12 points, 11 rebounds) also scored in double-digits with Washington's efforts securing him his fourth Aggie double-double.

The Aggies are set to play another top team in the WAC in Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. MT. It will be the Aggies first game back at the Pan American Center is 18 days.