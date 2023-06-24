Former Aggie Nick Gonzales scores first ever run in the MLB

MIAMI, Florida (KVIA) -- One of the best to ever come out of the NMSU Baseball program scored his first ever run in the MLB on Saturday in the Pirates 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

After making his debut in the show on Friday, Gonzales played at second base again on Saturday and batted ninth in the lineup.

Gonzales struck out in two of his three at-bats on Friday and didn't record a hit. On Saturday he went 0-4 with one walk, striking out once, hitting to groundouts and one pop-out.

His fourth at-bat came in the top of the ninth when the Pirates were down a run and had 2 outs. Gonzales worked a walk and ran home from first off a Jason Delay hit to tie the game at 2 runs and send it to extra innings.

The No. 5 prospect in the Pirates organization is still in search of his first in the MLB but he now has his first run.