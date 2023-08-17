NM State Soccer win season opener 2-1 against Portland

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KVIA) – The first match of the season can never make or break a team, but getting off to a strong start can often serve as a launch pad to a successful year. Fortunately, for this year's Aggie squad, a goal from Loma McNeese in the final moments of the game turned a match that appeared to be headed to a draw into an Aggie victory.

NM State (1-0-0, 0-0-0 CUSA) earned a 2-1 win over Portland State (0-1-0, 0-0-0 Big Sky) inside Hillsboro Stadium on opening night of the collegiate season. Goals for the Aggies were scored by Gia Valenti and Loma McNeese . McNeese also added an assist as did midfielder Bianca Chacon .

After backing up second team all-conference goalie Makenna Gottschalk one season ago, Valerie Guha earned the first start of her career and finished the night with five saves.

Next, the Aggies travel to Lubbock, Texas, where they will battle with Power Five foe Texas Tech on Sunday, August 20. The match versus the Red Raiders is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. MT and will be streamed live on ESPN+.



Texas Tech was also in action on opening day as they visited the Aggies' I-25 rival New Mexico and earned a 1-1 tie with the Lobos.