NMSU QB Diego Pavia enters transfer portal hours after Jerry Kill steps down

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The blows kept coming on Saturday for Aggie nation. Just hours after NMSU head football coach Jerry Kill stepped down, star quarterback Diego Pavia entered the transfer portal.

The QB1 was named Conference USA Offensive player of the year after he led the Aggies to back-to-back bowl games and a 10-win season which included the programs first ever win over an SEC team in Auburn.

Pavia threw for 2,973 yards and 26 touchdowns while he rushed for another 923 yards and 7 TDs.

As of Saturday Nevada is the only school to have offered but expect there to be plenty more who try to snag the star quarterback.