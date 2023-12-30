NM State put together a complete performance to beat Cal Baptist 66-61

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Aggies snapped a three-game losing streak to beat Cal Baptist 66-61 for their second Division 1 win of the season.

The Aggies were sharp shooters out of the gates on Saturday shooting back-to-back threes to open the game. They would end the night shooting 41% from the floor with 6 threes.

Robert Carpenter led the Aggies with 20 points (four, three pointers) and seven rebounds. Jaylin Jackson-Posey was the only other Aggies to get into double digits, shooting 4-10 and a couple of free-throws for 11 points.

The win is a massive boost for the Aggies and new head coach Jason Hooten who had to completely rebuild a team in the offseason and have lost some close games as of late.

The Aggies finish non-conference play 6-9 on the season. On Thursday they will host UTEP at 7 p.m. for the first Battle of I-10, their first conference play of the season and their first game in Conference USA.