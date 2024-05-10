Aggies Baseball Fall in Game One against TCU, 6-2

FORTH WORTH, Texas (KVIA) -- The Aggies lose game one of the three game series against TCU 6-2 on May 10, in Fort Worth, Texas. The Aggies two runs came off a two-run homer hit by Steve Solorzano, his first big fly since March 3.

Connor Wylde earned the start for the Aggies, he managed to hold TCU scoreless through the first two frames of the game. In the bottom of the third, TCU knocked a two-RBI triple to take the lead. After the triple, Treyjen Meza came into the game on the mound for the Aggies.

In the bottom of the fourth, TCU added another run on a throwing error to go up by three. The Horned Frogs then hit a sacrifice fly to put four runs on the board.

Mitch Namie led the top of the fifth off with a single up the middle, this was the Aggies second hit of the ball game. Las Cruces native Solorzano then hit a first pitch homer to center field to give the Aggies two runs.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Horned frogs added another run on a fielding error, to take a 5-2 lead over the Aggies. TCU continued to score in the sixth on an RBI single, the runner advanced to second after a throw to home.

In the bottom of the eighth, TCU extended their lead to six runs on a two-run homer. The Aggies were unable to score in the bottom of the eighth.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Solorzano’s two-run homer gave him his fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

Keith Jones II recorded a double on the first pitch of the game to improve his on-base streak to 22 games and hit streak to five games. This was Jones’ 19th double of the season.

Romeo Ballesteros recorded one hit to improve his hit streak to seven games, his longest of the season.

UP NEXT:

The Aggies will play the second game of the three-game series against TCU on Saturday, May 11 at 3 p.m. MT. For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateBaseball), Instagram (@NMStateBaseball) and like us on Facebook (NMState Baseball)