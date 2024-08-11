UTEP and NMSU football enter week three of Fall camp

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP and NMSU enter week three of Fall camp starting on Monday.

Both the Miners and Aggies are still trying to hone in on who their starting quarterbacks will be.

For the Miners, they have six players fighting for the starting quarterback position. Cade McConnell, the returning Junior, and Skyler Locklear, the redshirt Sophomore who followed head coach Scotty Walden from Austin Peay, are in contention for the starting QB position.

Coach Walden has worked with many quarterbacks before and has a good idea of what he's looking for in his starting QB.

"The thing that guy ultimately has to have is the locker room," Coach Walden said. "The players have to respect him and have to follow him. They have to know when he's behind center, he's in charge and we are going to follow that guy. So, whoever grabs that, I think you'll see grab the confidence and then you'll see that stats, the play making ability and all those things come out because the team has his back and he's got the teams back."

As for the Aggies, they have seven players in contention for that starting QB spot. However, Santino Marucci, the transfer from Wake Forrest has been getting a lot of reps in along with Parker Awad, the sophomore from Golden West College.

"None of them have taken a stamp for the Aggies before," head football coach Tony Sanchez said. "We have to put them in as many stressful situations so we can see how they react to them. The biggest thing about that spot is consistency, you might have a great day today but what are you going to do tomorrow night? There's enough talent around these guys, they have to be ready to deliver the ball on time and make good decisions. If they do that, again the talent around them will take care of itself but we just have to get them comfortable."

The Miners will travel to face Nebraska August 31st at Memorial Stadium at 1:30p.m.

The Aggies will kick off their home opener August 31st against Southeast Missouri State at 7p.m.