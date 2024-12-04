NMSU’s Tony Sanchez introduces 2025 Early Signing Day class

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Just three days removed from the conclusion of the 2024 season, NM State introduced its newest group of future Aggies as the NCAA’s early signing period officially opened on Wednesday morning.

In total, NM State announced official commitments from 12 individuals with more to potentially be added in the coming days.

This year’s class of early signees includes five student-athletes with collegiate experience and seven high schoolers.

The group includes four three-star recruits according to 247Sports.

“We’re really excited about the talent we added today and feel like this is just the beginning to a great recruiting season,” Head Coach Tony Sanchez noted. “We’ve added some depth and athleticism at some necessary spots and feel this group can come in and help us win. We’re looking forward to getting some of these guys in here this spring and can’t wait to get to work.”

Positionally, the Aggies are bringing aboard three wide receivers, three offensive linemen, two linebackers, one quarterback, one tight end, one safety and one long snapper.

Of those announced today, eight will join the program in January and begin their acclimation this spring.

The full list of individuals who signed with the Aggies on early signing day can be found below:

Chance Barron | LB | 6-0 | 215 | Jr. | D’Lo, Miss. | Mendenhall HS | Jones College |

During his final year at Jones College, Barron finished the year ranked second on the team in tackles with 44, including 2.5 tackles for loss to help lead the Bobcats to a 5-4 overall record.

Also tallied three pass breakups and a forced fumble and was a member of the No. 5 scoring defense in the MACCC, allowing just 19.3 points per game.

Named Second Team All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC)

As a true freshman in 2023, he appeared in all nine games and registered 12 tackles, including a season-high three tackles against Mississippi Delta.

At Jones College, he was a two-time member of the school’s academic honor roll.

During his time at Mendenhall High School, he helped lead the Tigers to a 13-2 record and 4A State runner-up finish.

Left Mendenhall as the school’s all-time leader in tackles with 325

Named first team all-state at the strong safety position following his senior year of high school

Was a 2022 Mississippi Academic All-American

Will join program this spring

Also received official offers from FIU and Georgia State

Shawn Brown | WR | 6-3 | 210 | R-Jr. | Greenville, Texas | Greenville HS | Texas A&M-Commerce | Navarro College |

As a senior, he ranked second on the team with 17 catches for 336 yards and seven touchdowns to help lead the Bulldogs who are currently 8-2 and ranked sixth in the NJCAA Division I rankings. Navarro will continue its season on Saturday, Dec. 7, against No. 7 Coffeyville CC in the Champs Heart of Texas Bowl.

His seven touchdown catches rank ninth among all junior college receivers and leads the number one scoring and passing offense in Region 14.

During the 2024 season, he averaged 67.2 receiving yards per game and an impressive 19.8 yards per catch.

As a sophomore at Navarro College, Brown hauled in 16 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Tallied at least one catch in all but one game his sophomore season, including posting season-highs in both receptions and yards against Trinity Valley CC.

Spent his freshman season at Texas A&M-Commerce

Was a two-time first team all-district honoree who hauled in 45 catches for 1,081 yards and 15 touchdowns during his career at Greenville High School.

Will join program this spring

Also received an official offer from Southeastern Louisiana

DJ Cloyd | S | 6-1 | 200 | Jr. | Columbia, Miss. | Columbia HS | Jones College |

Was a key piece on the Jones College defense in 2024 – recording 38 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception and four pass breakups.

Notched a season-high eight tackles in three different games, including a game versus Gulf Coast in which he picked up an interception.

As a freshman in 2023, Cloyd played in all nine games while picking up 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and one blocked kick.

At Columbia High School, he was rated a three-star athlete

Will join program this spring

Also received official offers from Texas State, Jax State and UT Martin

Zaiden Davis | LB | 6-2 | 200 | Las Cruces, N.M. | Centennial HS |

Listed as the No. 4 overall recruit in the class of 2025 in New Mexico according to 247Sports

Was a two-way player at Centennial – playing quarterback and linebacker while leading the Hawks to an 11-1 overall record and an appearance in the New Mexico Athletic Association football playoff semifinals.

Finished the 2024 season ranked second in the state in total touchdowns (27), fourth in the state in rushing yards (1,600), eighth in the state in total yards (2,969), 10th in the state in passing yards (1,369) and third in the state in total points (166).

His 27 total touchdowns are a school record while his 38 career rushing touchdowns finished just one score shy of a school record.

Was voted the Las Cruces Sun-News Athlete of the Week for Nov. 11-16 following a week in which he scored two rushing touchdowns in the Hawks’ 43-17 victory over Rio Rancho in the 6A quarterfinals. In total, Davis rushed for 140 yards on 15 carries against the Rams.

As a sophomore, Davis tallied 512 passing yards, 805 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns while also recording 44 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks.

Will join program in the summer

Also received an official offer from New Mexico

Sam Garcia | OL | 6-4 | 330 | San Tan Valley, Ariz. | Basha HS |

Rated a three-star recruit and the No. 26 overall recruit in the state of Arizona according to 247Sports

Played tackle at Basha and has helped lead the Bears who are currently ranked second in the state of Arizona to an 11-1 record. Basha will meet up with Liberty High School in the Arizona State Championship game this Saturday. This state title game will feature two feature Aggies as 2025 commit JR Hecklinski plays for Liberty.

Will join program in the summer

Also received official offers from Northern Arizona and San Diego

Gavin Harris | TE | 6-3 | 240 | R-Jr. | San Antonio, Texas | Judson HS | Howard | Central Michigan

Brings two years of collegiate experience to NM State

Spent 2024 at Central Michigan where he brought in 11 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown. Also notched one carry for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Caught at least one pass in all but one game during his time with the Chippewas.

Saw action in 11 games as a true freshman at Howard and tallied 10 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Was a two-time First Team All-District honoree at Judson High School in Converse, Texas

At Judson, he also earned Academic All-State honors as a senior, earned the UPS All-Star honor for athletics, leadership and academics while being a three-time team captain

Also competed in track and field and basketball in high school

Adds experience and athleticism to the Aggie tight end room

Will join program this spring

JR Hecklinski | OL | 6-2 | 280 | Peoria, Ariz. | Liberty HS |

Served as a vital part of the offensive line at Liberty High School to help lead them to a an 11-1 overall record, a 4-0 record in region play and a spot in the Arizona state title game.

Liberty will meet up with Bas High School in the Arizona State Championship game this Saturday This state title game will feature two feature Aggies as 2025 commit Sam Garcia plays for Basha.

Will join program this spring

Also received an official offer from Indiana State

Gavin Jones | OL | 6-6 | 300 | Corona, Calif. | Servite HS |

Appeared in 10 games as a senior at Servite to help lead the Friars to a 6-5 overall record and No. 14 ranking in the state of California.

At 6-6, Jones adds size and physicality to the Aggie offensive line

Will join program in the summer

Also received official offers from Northern Arizona and Portland State

Brodrick “Brodie” Malone | WR | 6-5 | 205 | Houston, Texas | Atascocita HS |

Rated a three-star recruit according to 247Sports

Capped off his high school career with a senior season which included 28 catches for 523 yards to rank third on the team in both catches and yards.

Helped lead Atascocita to a 12-1 overall record and the No. 8 ranking in the state of Texas. Malone and the Eagles are currently in the semifinals of the 6A Texas State Playoffs and will take on North Shore High School this Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

Played in eight games as a junior in 2023, catching 12 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Played in eight games a sophomore at Houston Washington HS – recording 18 catches for 408 yards and six touchdowns while also earning snaps on the defensive side of the ball.

Was a two-sport athlete in high school as he also ran track

Will join program this spring

Also received official offers from Arizona State, Arkansas State, Army, Lamar, Prairie View A&M, SMU, Texas Southern, Texas State, UNLV, UTEP and UTSA.

Jackson Owens | WR | 6-0 | 200 | Sr. | Minnetonka, Minn. | Minnetonka HS | Iowa Central CC Riverside City College |

In his final season at Riverside City College, Owens ranked second on the team in receiving yards (882) while ranking third in receptions (38) to post a team-high 23.2 yards per catch despite playing in just nine of the Tigers’ 11 games.

Owens was also tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with 12, including snagging two touchdowns in each of his first five games this season.

This has helped the Tigers to a 10-1 overall record and a perfect 7-0 record in conference play while their offense currently averages nearly 600 yards of offense, including 394.7 passing yards per game.

Riverside City College is currently ranked No. 2 in the Southern California Football Association and will matchup against top-ranked Mt. San Antonio College as it looks to defend its 2023 SCFA Championship.

His 2024 campaign was highlighted by a battle against Mt. San Jacinto in which he hauled in five catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns to help the Tiger offense produce an eye-popping 76 points in the win.

In total, Owens tallied 100-plus receiving yards in four games this season and has three catches this season of longer than 60 yards.

Owens also previously played at Iowa Western CC and Central Lakes College

Will join program this spring

Jaylen “Showtime” Patterson | QB | 6-2 | 190 | Moreno Valley, Calif. | San Jacinto HS |

Rated a three-star prospect according to 247Sports

Is a dual-threat quarterback who has compiled over

During Patterson’s senior season at San Jacinto, he recorded 1,545 passing yards to rank first in California’s Mountain Pass league while throwing 14 touchdowns to help lead San Jacinto to the Division 2 CIF Southern Section playoffs.

In 2024, he also rushed for nearly 650 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

His senior season was highlighted by a performance against Tahquitz High School in which he threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns and added 105 yards and four touchdowns with his legs while leading San Jacinto to a 49-3 victory.

Prior to moving to San Jacinto High School, he played two seasons of varsity football at Vista del Lago High School where he was twice named first team all-conference and earned all-state honors once.

As a sophomore at Vista del Lago, Patterson threw for over 1800 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding over 900 yards on the ground with 20 rushing touchdowns.

Patterson began playing varsity as a freshman and played in all 13 games for Vista del Lago – totaling nearly 800 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, over 900 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Was a two-sport athlete in high school as he also ran track

Will join program this spring

Also received official offers from Jax State and Utah Tech

Braydyn Sage | LS | 6-0 | 180 | Tucson, Ariz. | Salpointe Catholic HS

Will join program in the summer

High-level long snapper from Salpointe Catholic

Received four and a half stars and is rated the 34th ranked long snapper in the class of 2025 according to Rubio Long Snapping.

Appeared in eight games at Salpointe Cathollic and helped guide the Lancers to an 8-3 overall record and a 4-0 record in their region.