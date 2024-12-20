Aggies Silence Greyhounds with Stellar Offensive Performance

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Women’s Basketball team (7-6, 0-0 CUSA) matched up with the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds (11-1, 5-1 LSC) for a Friday afternoon tilt in the Pan American Center. A strong first quarter and a trio of Aggies in double-figures carried the Aggies to a conclusive 80-46 win.

Kaiser led the team once again in field goals made, going 6-for-10 from the field along with 9-for-12 at the line. She also recorded the highest number of steals (3) in her remarkable showing. Kaiser ultimately exited the contest with seven minutes remaining but not before recording her sixth 20-point game of the season.

Tylie Jones posted her first double-digit performance of the season, stuffing the stat sheet with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal. This matchup marked the third game with 10-plus points for Jaila Harding this season; this was also the third game with 3-plus 3-pointers this season for the senior from Wichita, Kan.

The Greyhounds were led by Nataya Lockett, who finished as the lone player to score in double-figures (10 points) for the visitors. Two late 3-pointers gave the Hounds some momentum in the final minutes of play but were still short of catching the Aggies.

The Greyhounds posted the first points of the game, taking an early 2-0 lead. Making her second straight start for NM State, Noah Garcia broke the seal first for the Aggies in today’s scoring. Celebrating her birthday, senior Sylena Peterson scored the second Aggie basket of the contest. Garcia’s and Peterson’s baskets helped propel the Aggies to go on 26-4 scoring run across a little over six minutes of action during the first quarter. This included 16 combined points from Molly Kaiser and Tylie Jones who scored 10 and six, respectively, during the run.

Anna Csenyi also got in on the action as she knocked down the first 3-pointer of the day for the Crimson & White amid this run. At the end of the first quarter, NM State led 29-8 while tallying the most points in any quarter for the Aggies this season.

As the Greyhounds did in the first quarter, they found their way onto the scoreboard first in the second quarter as well. However, once again, the Aggies responded as Jones sparked a quick 6-0 run to keep the advantage at 23 points for the Crimson and White.

ENMU punched back with its largest scoring run of the day as they notched seven unanswered points to bring the lead down below 20 points before Lucia Yenes drove through the lane to end the Greyhound burst. This would help the Aggies end the half on an 8-3 scoring run.

The Aggies kept their foot on the pedal to start the second half as eight points from Kaiser fueled a 14-3 run over the first four minutes and two seconds of the third quarter. Later in the period, Kaiser would find a trailing Jaila Harding who drained a three during a fastbreak to get the Aggie bench riled up. Throughout the night, the Aggies were able to score in transition as NM State logged 20 fastbreak points while limiting ENMU to just three fastbreak points. This would help the Aggies carry a 68-36 lead into the final stanza.

Despite only registering nine points in the fourth quarter, NM State had already built more than enough of a cushion to allow the Aggies secure their fourth home win of the young season.

Numbers of Note

Noah Garcia, who earned her second career start, logged a career-high in points (4), rebounds (5) and steals (2)

True freshman Madi Gewirtz posted a career-high in both rebounds (5) and assists (2)

Tylie Jones equaled her career high in rebounds with eight. Jones also managed career-highs in both assists (4) and steals (2)

For the third time this season, Molly Kaiser finished nine made free throws to equal the most by an Aggie in a single game this season.

NM State committed just 11 turnovers on Friday afternoon to mark the second-fewest by the Aggies this season.

Eastern New Mexico notched just six made free throws to mark the fewest by an Aggie opponent this season.

Up Next:

After playing in three games this week, the Aggies will enjoy an eight-day break before heading up to Norman, Oklahoma, for a date with the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners. The matchup in the Sooner state will be NM State’s last before beginning CUSA play on Thursday, Jan. 2 against Sam Houston in Huntsville, Texas.

