NFL Inflation: How ticket and concession prices have changed over time

Aerial photo inside Metlife Stadium in Rutherford, NJ.

Between new stadiums, ownership changes, and player salaries, the economics of football are changing from the top down. For fans, this means increased costs to both see NFL games in person and watch their favorite NFL teams on TV.

To see exactly how prices have risen for NFL fans, the FinanceBuzz team compared the average costs of attending an NFL game in person, including tickets, beer, hot dogs, and parking, for every NFL team over the past decade. This helped determine which NFL teams’ fans have had to adjust their budgets the most and least to support their favorite squads live in recent years.

Key findings

On average, the cost of going to an NFL game has gone up $43 (39%) since 2013.

The average costs to attend home games for the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have risen by at least 85% since 2013, the highest in the NFL.

The Carolina Panthers have raised beer prices more than any other team, going from $4.36 for a 16-ounce pour in 2013 to $10.56 in 2023—a 142% increase.

Cost of an NFL game compared to inflation

Infographic showing the cost of attending an NFL game, 2013 vs. 2023.

The total cost of attending an NFL game includes tickets, concessions, and transportation. To get a comprehensive handle on how those costs have changed, FinanceBuzz calculated how much it would cost for a fan to attend a game with a friend by totaling the cost for a ticket, beer, hotdog, and a split parking pass.

The game day experience for Las Vegas Raiders fans has gotten the most expensive since 2013, going from an average of $95 per person that year to $198 in 2023. That’s a 108% increase, the highest of any team in the league. Of course, the Raiders moved towns and into one of the newest and most expensive stadiums in the league during this period.

Similarly, the San Francisco 49ers have seen game day costs increase by 83% since 2013, a time period that saw the team move into the brand-new Levi’s Stadium in 2014. The team has also been one of the most successful in the entire NFL over the last decade, appearing in five NFC championship games and two Super Bowls since 2013.

Where NFL experiences are getting less expensive

As with most things in the U.S., rising prices for NFL games aren’t exactly news to many. As the cost of goods has risen in the last decade, more Americans are looking for ways to save money, better ways to budget, or even ways to earn more money for the things they want to afford. Of note, however, is that not all fan bases have seen drastic increases in prices, and some have even lowered their prices relative to inflation.

Costs to attend a Dallas Cowboys game decreased by 1% since 2013, going from an average cost of $162 to $160 in the last decade. While still a slight increase, prices to see a New York Jets game have increased only 5% (compared to the national rate of 31%), and surprisingly, prices for a New England Patriots game have only gone up 6% in the decade where they earned three Super Bowl titles. Now that’s a deflation we can get behind.

NFL teams where ticket prices have risen the most

Chart showing NFL teams with the highest ticket price increases.

Tickets typically make up the largest chunk of costs associated with attending an NFL game in person, so major changes to ticket prices can really impact a fan’s bottom line.

Once again, the Raiders’ ticket prices increased the most, with the average ticket price increasing by more than $100 and 160% from 2013 to 2023. Their new home city and new stadium played major roles in that change.

For some of the other teams where ticket prices have risen the most, on-field success leading to increased ticket demand explains why prices have changed so much in the last 10 years. For instance, the Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls since drafting quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2017. That sustained success has helped fuel a 103% increase in ticket costs over the last 10 years, the third-highest of any team. Of note, these prices reflect tickets sold by the team, not aftermarket or third-party sales.



NFL teams where beer prices have risen the most

Chart showing NFL teams with the highest beer price increases.

Enjoying a beer at the game is an integral part of the game day experience for many NFL fans, although it costs more in some stadiums than others.

In 2013, the Carolina Panthers had the most affordable beer of any NFL team, at just $4.36 for a 16-ounce pour. In 2023, however, the Panthers had the 10th most expensive beer in the league, charging $10.56 for the same amount. That is a 142% increase, the highest of any team in the league.

Four other teams doubled their beer prices between 2013 and 2023, with the Los Angeles Chargers raising prices by 121%, the Philadelphia Eagles increasing prices by 119%, the New Orleans Saints raising prices by 112%, and the Los Angeles Rams increasing beer prices by 105%.

How to combat rising ticket prices

While ticket prices aren’t always in fans’ control, there are some ways fans can save on attending in person.

For instance, the secondary market can sometimes actually offer lower-priced tickets than buying directly from teams. While prices on sites like StubHub and SeatGeek will always be a function of supply and demand, ticket prices can be lowered (often below face value) by factors like the popularity of a visiting team, injuries to star players, or even the weather. There’s also data that shows NFL ticket prices significantly decrease closer to game time.

Whether you’re buying directly from the team or on the secondary market, using a cash back credit card can help offset some ticket costs and fees. Similarly, some travel credit cards may offer credits or rewards for rideshares (like Uber and Lyft) to games, putting something extra in your pocket while also saving you the cost of a parking pass.

Lastly, in the event you’re unable to go to a game, there are plenty of ways to stream NFL games from home even if they’re out of market.

Methodology

All pricing data was collected from the 2013 and 2023 versions of the NFL Fan Cost Index, which the Team Marketing Report compiles annually.

Inflation rates are based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ CPI Inflation Calculator.

This story was produced by FinanceBuzz and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.