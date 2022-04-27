Coronado’s Ian Uraga places second in UIL tennis boys singles

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Ian Uraga is bringing home a silver medal after placing second in the 6A UIL tennis boys singles tournament.

Wednesday, Uraga lost in the championship match in straight sets (7-5, 6-4) to San Antonio Reagan's Kyle Totorica.

Uraga is just a sophomore and it was his first time qualifying for the state tournament.

He was able to win both his quarterfinal and semifinal match to punch his ticket to the championship match.

For Uraga to reach the state final in just his second year of high school is impressive.

Uraga now has the experience in the state tournament that he will surely use to his advantage as he moves forward with his high school career.