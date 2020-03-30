Another transfer gone as Deon Stroud to leave UTEP

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - A season ago, the buzz around the UTEP Men's basketball program was centered on the influx of transfers coming into the program. Now, it's getting tough to keep up with who is transferring out.

Redshirt freshman guard Deon Stroud, who showed flashes of brilliance in 24 appearances for the Miners this past season, announced via social media that he would be transferring out of the program.

Stroud becomes the 4th UTEP player to transfer out since the season came to a close, joining Nigel Hawkins, Jordan Lathon, and Anthony Tarke.

Perhaps Stroud's transfer will have the biggest long-term regret. A hyper-athletic swing-man from Fresno, California, Stroud was well-regarded by both Coach Rodney Terry and many around the team as a future star.

Stroud only averaged 9.4 minutes per game, but his time on the floor was was always one to watch. Stroud had several highlight-reel dunks that brought many fans excitement about his potential down the road.

Now, it will be a much different UTEP team that takes the floor at the Don Haskins Center next season.

First-Team All-Conference Forward Bryson Williams is slated to return after finishing third in Conference USA in scoring (17.8). Williams, Souley Boum, Kaden Archie, and Tydus Verhoeven make up the nucleus of Miners who saw valuable minutes in 2019-20.

UTEP will add Xavier transfer and former Top-100 recruit Keonte Kennedy to the fold after sitting out this past season.

In addition to the aforementioned, expect UTEP to pursue the graduate transfer market for an experienced ball-handler.