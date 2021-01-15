UTEP women’s team upended by North Texas, 67-59; Miners on 3 game losing skid

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - It was the first game back home for the UTEP women's team since fans were allowed back to the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP would have loved nothing more then to send fans home happy with a win, but North Texas had other ideas.

The Mean Green defeated UTEP Friday night by a final score of 67-59.

UTEP would take a one point lead in the 4th quarter, but that's as close as the Miners would get.

North Texas (8-2) would pull away to secure the victory and remain undefeated in C-USA play at 5-0.

UTEP's overall record falls to 5-5, 2-3 in C-USA play.

It was UTEP's third straight loss, but they'll get another shot at North Texas Saturday.

The Miners will face the Mean Green at 4 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.

Fans are welcomed to attend the game, and single game tickets are now available for all UTEP women's games.

