Furious comeback keys UTEP WBB to 7th straight win

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - It's time to start taking UTEP Women's basketball seriously. Not just for now, for the next years to come.

Facing a 4th quarter deficit on their home floor, UTEP rallied together to force overtime and subsequently fend off UAB in a thrilling 68-64 victory Saturday at the Haskins Center.

Michelle Pruitt finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds off the bench, including the go-ahead free throws under two minutes in overtime.

The Miners (12-5, 9-3 C-USA) trailed 54-47 with just under six minutes to play in regulation.

After forcing consecutive stops on the defensive end, an Isis Lopes three-pointer followed by some timely Katia Gallegos buckets put the Miners back on top 58-56.

But UAB grabbed the lead right back on a four-point play from C-USA's second leading scorer Margaret Whitely.

With the Blazers leading 60-58, Gallegos drew a double team off penetration and found Pruitt for the game-tying lay-in with eight seconds to play.

In overtime, the Miners outscored the Blazers 8-4 to earn their seventh straight victory.

UTEP's sweep of UAB, coupled with a North texas loss to Louisiana Tech, gives the Miners sole possession of second place in the C-USA West division behind Rice.

The Miners' 12 total wins are tied for the most of any team in the conference.

Up next for UTEP is a stingy road test at much-improved Florida International (9-7, 6-4 C-USA).