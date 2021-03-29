UTEP forward Efe Odigie enters transfer portal

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - In what has become the most common theme of college basketball offseasons, the UTEP Miners have lost their second player to the NCAA transfer portal in the last two weeks.

Forward Efe Odigie, who played in 14 games this season and proved a legitimate part of Rodney Terry's rotation, has entered the portal and will seek to play his final two years of college eligibility elsewhere.

Odigie's departure isn't a total shock, as his playing time has decreased after starting 21 games his freshman season.

But with UTEP adding frontcourt piecs via the transfer portal themselves in Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven, Odigie shifted into a reserve role the previous two seasons.

A native of Houston, TX, Odigie missed nine games this past season with a concussion but did pour in double-digit scoring outings in the home finale series against Charlotte.

Odigie joins guard Vuk Vulikic in the portal so far this offseason. Vulikic submitted his name last week.

To replace Odigie, look for UTEP to potentially hit the portal again. Sources have indicated that the Miners have already secured a commitment from Illinois State transfer Keith Fisher, who led the Redbirds in rebounding in 2019-20.

With Odigie's exit from the program, there are no remaining members of the 2018 freshman recruiting class left on campus. Jordan Lathon (UW-Milwaukee), Nigel Hawkins (Stephen F. Austin), and Kaosi Ezeagu (Kansas State) have all continued their careers elsewhere.