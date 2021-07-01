UTEP WBB announces 2021-22 Conference USA schedule

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - A return to a more traditional format highlights the 18-game 2021-22 Conference USA schedule for the UTEP women’s basketball team, as announced Thursday.

The Miners will have home-and-home matchups against LA Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB and UTSA.

UTEP will also square off against Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee and ODU.

“We are so excited for the season ahead. Conference USA has put together a very competitive conference schedule once again,” fifth-year UTEP Head Coach Kevin Baker said. “Like in years past, we will focus on divisional play rather than one overall champion. We think this will add to the overall excitement of league play. The NCAA transfer portal has given our conference a major boost in talent. This will lead to extraordinary tough games and competitiveness from top to bottom. Every game will be an awesome event. Each year our conference gets better. This season may be its best yet. Come out and support your Miners. The season will be filled with on-the-edge-of-your-seat nail biters!”

League play commences in the Haskins Center on Thursday, Dec. 30 against UAB and on New Year’s Day against Middle Tennessee.

The Miners will then hit the road to play at LA Tech (Jan. 6) and Southern Miss (Jan. 8).

The remaining home games are against Charlotte (Jan. 13), ODU (Jan. 15), UTSA (Jan. 23), North Texas (Feb. 3), Rice (Feb. 5), LA Tech (Feb. 17) and Southern Miss (Feb. 19).

The other road games will be played at LA Tech (Jan. 6), Southern Miss (Jan. 8), UTSA (Jan. 20), Florida Atlantic (Jan. 27), FIU (Jan. 29), Marshall (Feb. 13), UAB (Feb. 26), Rice (March 3) and North Texas (March 5).

UTEP will have a pair of byes on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24.

The 2022 C-USA Tournament has not been announced yet, but will be held at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Game times, and streaming/television coverage will be announced at a later date.

The nonconference portion of the schedule is still being finalized.

The Miners are coming off a strong 17-8 season, including a 13-5 league mark, to secure the third winning season in four years under Baker.

He’s the first coach in program history to achieve the feat. UTEP will enter the 2021-22 campaign with four returning starters and six letterwinners overall back in the fold.

There will also be numerous newcomers in the mix, including several Division I transfers.

It’s a team that fans should behind, with El Paso product and 2021 All-C-USA first team honoree Katia Gallegos leading the charge.

Fans can purchase UTEP women's basketball season tickets by calling the Eisenberg Ticket Office at (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or in person (Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus, 201 Glory Road) Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For current season ticket holders, the renewal deadline is July 16.