Dimel announces Dante Barnett as UTEP football’s new safeties coach

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Football Head Coach Dana Dimel announced that Dante Barnett will join the staff as the program’s new safeties coach on Friday.

“I’m excited to join the UTEP family and I already enjoy the team culture that is being built here between the players and coaches,” Barnett said. “This is a special place!”

Barnett graduated from Kansas State University, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology in May 2015 while Dimel was the co-offensive coordinator.

“Dante brings a lot to the table for us. He has been in our system and understands the way we work things,” Dimel said. “He was a tremendous player for us at Kansas State and he’s gone on to be a very good, young and talented, football coach who I think will be a superstar in the business. He’ll have a great relationship with our safeties.”

The Tulsa, Okla., product, and Booker T. Washington High School alum, played defensive back for the Wildcats from 2012 through 2016.

Barnett was a three-time team captain, and played on the 2012 Big 12 Championship team.

His accolades include being named the 2013 Buffalo Wild Wings Defensive MVP after posting eight tackles and returning an interception 51 yards against Michigan.

He also earned second team All-Big 12 honors in 2014, was named to the 2016 first team Academic All-Big 12.

Overall, Barnett racked up 248 tackles (182 solo), eight interceptions, 24 pass breakups and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Following his collegiate career, Barnett was a member of the Denver Broncos from April through September in 2017.

Barnett started his coaching career at Arlington Seguin High School in August 2018 where he filled multiple roles as a full-time coach.

He was a defensive backs’ coach, pass game coordinator and wide receivers’ coach on the varsity team.

Barnett also assumed roles as the JV head coach/offensive coordinator, and the head varsity boys track coach.

Barnett will replace Josh Brown who accepted a coaching position at the University of Hawai’i.