Thank You Fans! UTEP offering $10 tickets for men’s basketball game versus North Texas

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP men’s basketball team will conclude the 2021-22 regular season by hosting Conference USA West Division leader North Texas on Saturday (March 5).

All seats are just $10 in four sections (Bronze, Copper, Green, Navy) on “Fan Appreciation Day.”

The Miners (16-12, 9-7 C-USA) and the Mean Green (22-4, 15-1 C-USA) will square off at 1 p.m.

UTEP has won eight of its last 12 games, while North Texas is riding a 14-game win streak.

“Our fans have been great and we’re looking forward to another big week in the Don Haskins Center,” UTEP coach Joe Golding said. “This ticket special is our way of saying thank you to everyone that has supported us all season long. Let’s finish the campaign strong and build some momentum for the Conference USA Tournament!”

UTEP will also host Rice on Thursday (March 3) at 7 p.m. as it completes the home portion of its 2021-22 schedule.

For tickets to either of this week’s matchups, fans can visit www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.