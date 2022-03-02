UTEP announces change in leadership with rifle program

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced on Tuesday that rifle head coach Austin Litherland will not return for the 2022-23 season.

Under Litherland’s leadership, the Miners posted their best air rifle (2,317), smallbore (2,271) and aggregate (4,588) averages during the 2019-20 season.

He has served as UTEP’s rifle coach for the last four years.

“We appreciate Austin’s hard work and commitment to UTEP,” Senter said. “Unfortunately, we did not see the type of improvement – both individually and as a team – that would indicate the program is heading in the right direction. We wish Austin well in all of his future endeavors.”

“It has been a great four years at UTEP,” Litherland said. “I appreciate the opportunities that have been given to me and I wish the team nothing but the best in the future. I’m hoping to help make the transition to the next head coach as smooth as possible. Go Miners!”

A national search will begin immediately to appoint the Miners’ next head coach.