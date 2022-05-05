Nationally renowned former UTEP Miner Jon Dorenbos set to headline 2022 Orange Fever Fiesta

EL PASO, Texas - Jon Dorenbos, long snapper on the 2000 Western Athletic Conference champion UTEP football team who later became a 14-year NFL veteran, motivational speaker and professional magician, will headline the 2022 edition of "Orange Fever Fiesta Presented by Madrid Law Firm."



Returning to an in-person event for the first time in three years, "Orange Fever Fiesta Presented by Madrid Law Firm" is the annual fundraiser for UTEP Athletics.

All proceeds support UTEP student-athlete scholarships. This year's event will be held on Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m. at the Hotel Paso del Norte, downtown El Paso.



"We can't be more excited about the return of 'Orange Fever Fiesta' to an in-person experience," UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. "We are so grateful to Jon Dorenbos for being a part of this year's event. It promises to be the best 'OFF' ever with Jon delivering a powerful and uplifting message, and thrilling the audience with his awe-inspiring magic. Plus, it's all for a great cause – raising monies to fund UTEP student-athlete scholarships."



Dorenbos began performing magic at the age of 12. It became a coping mechanism after he experienced tragedy at a young age.

He started playing football as a freshman in high school, parlaying it into a scholarship at UTEP.

He went on to become the Miners' long snapper for three seasons (2000-02), including during the 8-4, Humanitarian Bowl campaign of 2000.

Signed as an undrafted free agent, he played for four teams in the NFL (Buffalo, Tennessee, Philadelphia, New Orleans). He was two-time All-Pro for Philadelphia (2009, 2014) and received a Super Bowl LII championship ring.



Off the field, Dorenbos was a finalist on America's Got Talent in 2016.

He has made regular appearances on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

He is a world-class speaker on Fortune 500 stages, sharing his inspiring journey from tragedy to self discovery.

Dorenbos currently has a best-selling book on Amazon, "Life is Magic," with a movie in the works written by Academic Award winner John Gattis.



Dorenbos is currently on a sold-out national theatrical magic tour with MGM International Casinos and is delighted that he will be performing for his alma mater at UTEP.



"Orange Fever Fiesta Presented by Madrid Law Firm" will also feature a silent and live auction with exclusive Miner memorabilia and fan experiences.

To donate an auction item, please contact the Miner Athletic Club by phone (915-747-8759) or email (mac@utep.edu).



Tickets are on sale now by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/OFF.

Two ticket prices are available -- $150 (includes cash bar) and $200 (includes open bar). Dinner is provided at each pricing level.