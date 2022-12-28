UTEP will look to break a drought a decade long and move to 2-0 in C-USA when they play at UAB on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas - You have to go back a decade to find the last time the Miners won their opening two conference games of the season but they'll be looking to change that on Thursday when they play at UAB.

Head Coach Joe Golding told ABC-7 they will have to play their best basketball of the season.

"UAB has already beaten Georgia and South Carolina and when you watch the tape it looks like they're the SEC team so it's a challenge for us," Golding said.

The Blazers are 10-2 on the season and undefeated at home, they also have seven players with more than 100 games under their belt and five that have racked up more than 1,000 points.

Included in the Blazer roster is reigning C-USA player of the year in Jordan 'Jelly' Walker who is averaging over 24 points a game.

"Good players you know sometimes you can only help to contain them so we're just going to try and make all the shots difficult for them," Guard Tae Hardy said. "We're just going to try and play defense the way we play defense."

If the Miners can get the win it will also be their first road win of the season.

UTEP are expecting to have Mario McKinney Jr. back after he injured his hamstring last week.

Tip off is set for 5:30 p.m. MT and you can watch the game on ESPN+