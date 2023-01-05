UTEP football to play Utah State in a home-and-home series

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP and Utah State of the Mountain West will play a two-game, home-and-home series in 2025 and 2028 as UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter and Utah State interim Director of Athletics Jerry Bovee announced the series on Thursday.

The first meeting will kick off on Aug. 30, 2025, in Logan, while the second contest is set for Sept. 9, 2028 in Sun Bowl Stadium.

“It’s good for us to play Mountain West programs for various reasons, including recruiting,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “Utah State has been a good program out there in Logan. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

UTEP is 0-3 all-time against USU. The Miners and Aggies last met at the 2014 New Mexico Bowl, falling 21-6 on Dec. 14.

Aaron Jones tallied for 97 yards from scrimmage, while Jay Mattox converted a pair of field goals.

UTEP first faced Utah State in the 1960 season opener, losing 20-7 in El Paso on Sept. 17.

The Aggies followed with a 21-6 victory in the 1961 season opener on Sept. 16 in Logan.