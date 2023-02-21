Three UTEP Miners named Academic All-District Honorees

DALLAS, Texas - Adhel Tac, Avery Crouse and Sabine Lipe of UTEP women’s basketball were all named to the Academic All-District Team presented by College Sports Communicators on Tuesday.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or key reserve with at least a 3.50 GPA.

The three Miners comprise 20 percent of the 15 Conference USA honorees, with UTEP tying LA Tech and Middle Tennessee for the most selections in the league.

Tac has a 3.93 GPA as a Public Health major and has started 24 of 25 games for the Miners this season while averaging 7.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest.

Crouse is one of two UTEP players to have started all 25 games so far on the campaign, averaging nine points and four boards a game while holding a 3.56 GPA in Multidisciplinary Studies.

Lipe was a 2021 C-USA Women’s Basketball All-Academic Team selection and serves as a key contributor off the bench for the Miners, ranking third on the team with a single-season career-high 21 triples. In one of the more challenging areas of study on campus, Lipe has a 3.76 GPA as a Civil Engineering major.

These are the first Academic All-District selections for the UTEP women’s basketball program since Cameasha Turner in the 2015-16 season.