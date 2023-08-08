UTEP WR Tyrin Smith Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

TALLHASSEE, Florida - Conference USA’s leading receiver Tyrin Smith is one of 10 players added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List by The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., on Wednesday.

Smith recorded his fourth career 100-yard effort, tallying 104 yards on four receptions and a pair of touchdowns (tied career best) during UTEP’s 41-35 victory at Charlotte on Oct. 1.

It was Smith’s second 100-yard game in the last two weeks after he gained a career-high 183 yards at New Mexico on Sept. 17. Against the 49ers, Smith caught all four passes thrown to him.

Smith got the Miners on the board first after he ran 17 yards for a TD to tie the game late in the first quarter.

He followed with a 58-yard scoring pass to make the count 31-21 at the 8:34 mark of the third quarter.

Smith ranks first in C-USA with 568 yards, while ranking sixth in yards per game (94.7 avg.).

The 5-7 speedster also ranks tied seventh with 33 receptions and tied eighth with four touchdown receptions.

Nationally, Smith ranks fourth in receiving yards and 21st in receiving yards per game.

Overall, Smith has reeled in 33 receptions for 568 yards (17.2 avg.) and four touchdowns.

His four scores match his total during his first season in 2021. Smith has also added 19 yards on two rushing attempts and a nine-yard kickoff return.

Smith leads UTEP with 596 all-purpose yards (99.3 yards per game).

BILETNIKIOFF AWARD

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver.

Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award released the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List on July 21.

Today, the Foundation announced the first addition to the watch list, comprising 10 receivers.