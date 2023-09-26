One-on-one with UTEP’s Dana Dimel; Miners return to CUSA play Friday against LA Tech

EL PASO, Texas - Despite a 1-4 record, the UTEP Miners are not pressing the panic button.

UTEP still has 7 games left to play this season, and all of them are conference games.

The Miners return to CUSA play when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this Friday at the Sun Bowl.

UTEP is coming off a 45-28 home loss against UNLV.

It was the team's third loss in a row.

They'll host a LA Tech team that's 2-3 on the season, and currently on a two game losing skid.

This will be UTEP's second conference game of the season after they opened the season with a loss at Jacksonville State.

UTEP knows a win against LA Tech could go a long way in getting the season back on track.

The Miners will enter a bye week following Friday's game.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel spoke with ABC-7 about the team's mindset headed into the game against the Bulldogs.

Kickoff for Friday's game is at 7:00 p.m. from the Sun Bowl.