The Miners are in a world of hurt this season after 24-10 loss to LA Tech

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's season looks pretty bleak right now after a 24-10 loss to LA Tech moves the Miners to 1-5 on the season and 0-2 in conference play.

The Miners were up against it on Friday night in front of 9,101 people at the Sun Bowl. Starting quarterback Gavin Hardison who was questionable all week, didn't play. The Miners chose to put Kevin Hurley under center first but quickly put Jake McNamara back there. MnNamara however would go off injured at halftime and never return. The Miners were also without leading wide receiver in Tyrin Smith.

The injuries coupled with the start of the game are the definition of the nightmare. LA Tech on their opening drive went 75-yards on just four plays finished off by a Tyre Shelton 1-yard run for a TD. The Bulldogs would quickly extend the lead out to 14 after Hurley went 3-and-out on his opening drive, the punt from Josh Sloan was returned 67-yards to the house by Smoke Harris.

The Miners would get back into it off a McNamara 2-yard TD run and would trail by 17-7 at the half.

With Hurley under center for the remainder of the game the Miners would only manage a field goal and just couldn't execute when they needed to on either side of the ball.

The Miners outgained the Bulldogs 325 to 294 yards, had the ball for more than five minutes more than LA Tech but once again they lost the turnover margins with three compared to LA Tech's 2. The Miners are yet to win the turnover margin in a game this season.

UTEP now have a bye week and wont return to action until Oct. 11 when they play at FIU.