Miners look to keep season alive and Dana Dimel employed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's been 56 years since the Miners won a bowl game. The year was 1967, the opponent was Ole Miss and UTEP got a 14-7 dub.

After more than a half a century drought it really felt like this could be the year that all changes. Instead the Miners most likely won't even make a bowl game as they sit with a 2-6 record.

A pretty disappointing outcome for Miner fans especially considering, head coach Dana Dimel called the 2023 team his best in his time at UTEP.

It's only fair to mention the Miners have been plagued with injuries at key positions, like quarterback Gavin Hardison and star wide receiver Tyrin Smith. But to only have one win against an FBS Division 1 team in eight games can't all be put on those injuries.

The season isn't over yet and there is still a chance the Miners could go to a bowl but it certainly doesn't look likely.

The Miners need to win out their remaining four games to keep their season alive and realistically to keep Dimel employed as the head coach.

"We've put ourselves with our back against the wall needing four wins in a row but if you look at it like that it becomes a little all consuming right so you don't want to have that right now as you try to get yourself back on track," Dimel said.

Attempting to get back on track all starts on Wednesday when they play at 0-7 Sam Houston, the Miners open as one point underdogs in the must win game.