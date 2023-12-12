Wichita State wins NIVC Championship after sweeping UTEP in straight sets

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners gave it everything they had, but unfortunately they came up short.

Before another sold out crowd at UTEP's Memorial Gym, the Miners lost to the Wichita State Shockers in the championship game of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

The Shockers would sweep the Miners in straight sets, 3-0.

Too many service errors for the Miners proved to be the team's downfall.

Every time the Shockers went on a run, the Miners were unable to keep pace.

On the flip side, Wichita State always had an answer whenever the Miners would get a little momentum.

The Shockers would win every set to capture their first ever postseason championship.

The final scores from each set were as follows:

SET 1: 25-14

SET 2: 25-22

SET 3: 25-22

It was a magical run for the Miners that unfortunately came up short when it mattered the most.

This was UTEP's first ever appearance in the NIVC championship game after being eliminated in the semifinals of the tournament two years ago.

The Miners end their season with an overall record of 25-10.