UTEP inks 14 freshmen on National Signing Day 2024

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Football Head Coach Scotty Walden announced 14 new Miners to the squad on National Signing Day 2024 on Wednesday.

All signees are incoming freshmen with 13 from the state of Texas and one from the state of New Mexico.

Walden and his staff kept busy following the early signing period in December, announcing 11 midyear transfers in January to go along with Wednesday’s additions.

The UTEP football program signed a total of 48 student-athletes to rev up the Walden era.

Linebacker Stratton Shufelt headlines the list on signing day.

He’s not only the top recruit coming out of the state of New Mexico (Cleveland HS) but is also the son of former UTEP linebacker Pete Shufelt who starred for the Orange and Blue for five seasons (1989-1993).

The list includes multiple three-star rated student-athletes by 247Sports, while Walden’s first class ranks no. 4 in Conference USA according to 247Sports.

Of the freshmen, there are six offensive players (3 WR, 3 OL), seven on the defensive side (2 LB, DT, 2 DL, 2 Bandit) and one kicker.

Prior to NSD ’24, Walden inked 23 on early signing day in December before revealing 11 midyear transfers in January. That group was highlighted by Austin Peay running back Jevon Jackson, who was an All-United Athletic Conference performer after gaining over 1,000 yards rushing and scoring 11 total touchdowns in 2023.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY CLASS OF 2024 (14)

Elijah Baldwin | DL | 6-7, 210

Freshman

San Antonio, Texas

John Jay HS

Helped John Jay HS to a record of 10-3, including 6-2 in district play … efforts helped the school advance to round three of the state playoffs for the first time in its 57-year history … selected as a 29-6A All-District honorable-mention honoree in 2023 … tallied 63 tackles (36 solo), six TFL, four sacks, three hurries, four passes defended and an interception in his final year … recorded 55 tackles (33 solo) to go along with 4.5 TLF, 2.5 sacks, four hurries and an interception in 2022 … also competes with the basketball team and received collegiate offers in that sport, nearly averaging a double-double (11.9 ppg and 9.4 rpg).

Rafeald Campbell | WR | 5-11, 175

Freshman

Arlington, Texas

Arlington Bowie HS

Played three seasons on the varsity squad at the wide receiver position at Arlington Bowie High School … totaled 1,544 yards on 116 receptions (13.3 avg.) and 15 receiving touchdowns in 29 career games for the Volunteers … added 186 yards on 38 carries (6.4 avg.) and seven touchdowns … named 8-6A District MVP … registered a single-season best 690 yards on 55 receptions (12.5 avg.) and caught four touchdowns in 10 games played during senior season in 2023 … added 177 yards on the ground and scored seven touchdowns … rushed for a season-high 68 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns, while passing for 94 yards (6-of-7) and a TD in a 56-6 win over Sam Houston … rushed for three more scores the next week and added 79 yards on five receptions in a 45-21 win over Grand Prairie … recorded a season-high 145 yards on eight reception and two TDs against Plano … tallied a career-best 10 receptions for 102 yards and a score against Martin … during junior season, hauled in 10 receiving touchdowns … tallied 684 yards on 49 catches (14.0 avg.) … amassed a career-high 174 yard on six catches (29.0 avg.) and two touchdowns against Arlington … registered a season-high nine receptions for 125 yards and a TD against Little Elm.

Ashton Coker | DT | 6-2, 290

Freshman

Katy, Texas

Katy Taylor HS

Three-star prospect according to 247sports … played on the varsity squad all four years (2020-2023) at Katy Taylor High School … totaled 162 tackles and 20.0 tackles for loss in 36 career games for the Mustangs … added 6.0 sacks, 14 hurries and four pass breakups … named 2023 19-6A Defensive Players of the Year … unanimous first team All-District … racked up 44 tackles with 6.0 tackles for loss at the nose guard position during senior season in 2023 … tallied a season-high six stops with 3.0 TFLs against George Ranch (8/31) … recorded more six tackles against George Ranch (11/11) … registered five tackles in a win over Cinco Ranch … tallied five stops in a victory over Seven Lakes … credited with five more tackles against Paetow … registered 46 tackles with 3.0 TFLs, four hurries and 0.5 sack in 2022 (junior season) … tallied season-best eight tackles against Cypress Woods HS … recorded single-season highs in tackles (55) and tackles for loss (10.0) during sophomore season in 2021 … added 2.0 sacks and nine QB hurries … recorded a career-high 11 tackles and career-best 3.0 TFLs against Morton Ranch … matched career best with 11 more stops versus Seven Lakes.

Wondame Davis Jr. | WR | 6-1, 180

Freshman

Ennis, Texas

Ennis HS

Played in 12 games during senior season in 2023 at Ennis High School … led Ennis in passing with 900 yards and nine passing scores … rushed for 809 yards on 90 carries (9.0 avg.) with 10 rushing touchdowns for the Lions … part of a rushing attack that tallied 2,664 yards on 311 carries (8.6 avg.) and 29 touchdowns … added 203 yards on 10 receptions and three receiving scores … threw for a season-high 222 yards on only 5-of-6 passing and two touchdowns while rushing for 47 yards and a TD, and hauling in two passes for 84 yards and a score in a 56-8 win over Corsicana … gained a season-high 162 yards on 13 carries (12.5 avg.) and three touchdowns while passing for two scores in a 49-33 victory over Everman … threw two touchdowns, rushed for 64 yards on two carries and a TD, and tallied 69 yards on three catches with a receiving score in a 61-0 triumph over Joshua … in 2022, tallied 764 yards on 56 receptions and seven touchdowns during junior season … added 109 yards on the ground and two scores … returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Wilson … rushed for 68 yards on three attempts (22.7 avg.) and two TDs in a win over Burleson … racked up a career-high 144 yards on eight receptions versus Everman … tallied a career-best 10 receptions for 128 yards and a score in a win over Joshua.

Kyran Duhon | DL | 6-2, 250

Freshman

Houston, Texas

Summer Creek HS

Played three seasons for Summer Creek High School who really emerged during his senior season … notched 77 tackles (45 solo), 23 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 12 hurries in a breakout campaign in 2023 … efforts helped the team forge a record of 14-2, including 6-1 in district, before falling in the state final … recorded at least sack in four of the final five contests of the campaign … posted a season-high three sacks vs. KCHS (Sept. 8) … amassed 12 tackles (nine solo), in a season-opening win against Klein Cain (Aug. 25) … was voted as a first team All-District-6A honoree in 2022 … helped the team reach the Region III-6A Division II final as a sophomore.

BJ Jones | LB | 5-11, 180

Freshman

Dallas, Texas

South Oak Cliff HS

Three-star prospect according to 247sports who starred at South Oak Cliff HS … was the No. 29 recruit in the Dallas area (among seniors) and No. 63 in the state in the 2024 Dave Campbell’s RISING hot 100 … two-time 5A Division II state champion (2021 and 2022), in addition to being tabbed first team All-Area in 2023 … in the 34-24 2022 state title game win against Port Neches-Groves, he recorded seven tackles, two sacks, a pass breakup and a safety … recorded 88 tackles (54 solo), 14 TFL, five sacks and four interceptions as a senior … put together an incredible junior season by collecting 199 tackles (137 solo), 20 TFL, eight sacks and two hurries to help lead his team a second consecutive state title … he earned unanimous first-team All-District accolades as result … compiled 64 stops (42 solo), six TFL and two sacks while helping South Oak Cliff HS to the 2021 state crown.

Jaylin Jones | Bandit | 6-4, 210

Freshman

Beaumont, Texas

West Brook HS

Standout for West Brook HS (District 21-6A) who is a three-star recruit across multiple recruiting services … rated as the No. 57 edge prospect in Texas according to 247sports … recognized as honorable-mention All-State in 2023 by SBLive … selected to the Beaumont Express 2023 Preseason Super Gold football team … good athlete who also plays varsity basketball.

Luka Matamoros | OL | 6-5, 260

Freshman

Pflugerville, Texas

Hendrickson HS

Left tackle for Hendrickson HS who also competes in wrestling, powerlifting and track … Voted to as second-team District 11-5A honoree in both 2022 and 2023 … competed with the program since his sophomore season.

Allan McCarter | OL | 6-4, 260

Freshman

Manvel, Texas

Manvel HS

Tabbed a three-star recruit by 247sports coming out of Manvel HS, which is under the direction of UTEP alum Kirk Martin … finished with a record of .500 or better every season throughout his career, including helping the squad go 8-4 in 2022 … his efforts helped the offense average 30.0 points per game … voted as an All-District 10-5A second-team member in both 2022 and 2023.

Stratton Shufelt | LB | 6-2, 220

Freshman

Rio Rancho, N.M.

Cleveland HS

Three-star prospect according to 247sports … lettered three seasons (2021-2023) at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, N.M. … ranked no. 1 prospect in the state of New Mexico … totaled 202 tackles (104 solo) in 38 career games … added 26.0 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two INTs, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a blocked punt … tallied 50 tackles with 9.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions in 12 games played during senior season in 2023 … named District 1-6A Defensive Player of the Year ... first team All-District … efforts helped the Storm finish 9-4 overall and 4-0 in district play … recorded a season-high eight tackles with a sack and picked off two passes in a 27-7 win over La Cueva … recorded a sack and two tackles in a 61-7 win over Cibola … registered eight stops win a 35-12 victory over Volcano Vista HS … credited with six tackles and a sack in a triumph over Rio Rancho HS … garnered multiple accolades in junior season (2022) … amassed 96 tackles with 7.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games played in ’22 … Class 6A All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year, District 1-6A Defensive Player of the Year, Class 6A first team All-State Linebacker, first team All-Metro Linebacker, first team All-District Linebacker and 6A State Champions (11-2, 4-0 district) … collected a career-high 14 tackles with a sack to open the ’22 season versus Centennial … tallied 13 stops in a victory over Volcano Vista … well-decorated during sophomore season, being named a second team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, Class 6A first team All-State, first team All-District … recorded 56 tackles (45 solo) with 10.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and a forced fumble in 2021 … father Pete Shufelt played linebacker at UTEP (1989-1993) … racked up 385 career tackles, ranking 10th on the program’s top 10 list … played five games for the New York Giants during the 1994 season.

Ekow Taylor | Bandit | 6-5, 220

Freshman

Keller, Texas

Fossil Ridge HS

Athletic defensive end who racked up 91 tackles (66 solo), 10 sacks and 27 hurries in 27 games played over three seasons with Fossil Ridge High School … had a monstrous senior season, piling up five sacks (31 yards lost), 46 tackles (37 solo), 17 tackles for loss, 18 QB hurries, three forced fumbles and four pass deflections … secured second-team All-District 3-5A accolades as result … posted 27 tackles (17 solo), six TFL, three sacks and six hurries as a junior … came onto the scene as a sophomore when he recorded 18 tackles (12 solo), five TFL, two sacks and a pair of hurries.

Marcus Torres | WR | 5-10, 175

Freshman

El Paso, Texas

Pebble Hills HS

Played three seasons (2021-2023) on the varsity squad at Pebble Hills High School … totaled 1,719 yards on 113 receptions and 19 touchdowns in 34 career games for the Spartans … added 215 yards on the ground (5.1 avg.) and four touchdowns with a long of 62 yards … recorded 561 yards on 32 receptions (17.5 avg.) and six touchdowns during senior season in 2023 … added 22 yards rushing and three touchdowns … tallied a career-best 158 yards in the air, averaging 39.5 yards per catch (four) and scored a career-most three touchdowns in a 54-14 victory over Franklin … hauled in a season-high nine receptions for 118 yards and a TD against Eastwood … totaled 80 yards on five catches and a scored a touchdown during a 33-6 win over Del Valle … scored two rushing touchdowns during a 44-7 victory against Socorro … found the end zone on the rushing play in a 38-25 win over Coronado … put up career numbers during junior season … recorded 718 yards on 44 receptions (16.3 avg.) and nine touchdowns with a career-long 54-yard reception in 2022 … recorded a season-best 148 yards on eight receptions and two TDs in a 49-20 win over Coronado … reeled in seven balls for 128 yards and a TD in a 34-14 win against Franklin … tallied 101 yards on seven receptions with a score during a 40-22 win against Eastwood.

Aiden Webb | K | 6-2, 175

Freshman

Dallas, Texas

Woodrow Wilson HS

Kicker for three seasons (2020-2021, 2023) on the varsity squad at Woodrow Wilson High School … connected on 92-of-98 PATs and was 13-for-14 on field goals in 24 career games … scored 131 career points … saw action in four games during senior season … went 13-of-14 on XPs and 3-of-3 on field goals … went 8-for-9 on PATs, hit a 32-yard FG and tallied a season-high 11 points during a 65-0 win over Jefferson … during sophomore season in 2021, hit 48-of-52 PATs and finished 9-for-10 on field goal attempts … scored 75 points … efforts helped Woodrow HS finished 8-3 overall and 7-1 in district play … sent 7-for-7 on PATs during two occasions … the first against during a 55-6 win over Samuell and again against Turner … went 6-of-6 on PATs and made both FG attempts (12 points) in a 48-14 victory over Adams … totaled 4,094 career yards on 153 kickoffs (26.8 avg.) and 10 touchbacks … added six career punts for 115 yards and one inside the 20.

Craig Wydra | OL | 6-4, 290

Freshman

El Paso, Texas

Andress HS

Standout offensive lineman for Andress High School who was an All-District-1-5A honoree in 2023 … also picked up second-team All-City accolades … team forged a winning record (3-2) in district play … efforts helped the squad score at least 28 points three different times on the season, including a 29-0 shutout of Jefferson (Oct. 20) … tabbed first team All-District in 2022, with the squad going 4-1 in district action … also an accomplished athlete in shot put, who broke his PR several times in 2023.

11 MIDYEAR TRANSFERS (SIGNED JAN. 11-18)

Dylan Brown-Turner | LB | 6-1, 210

RS Freshman

Dallas, Texas

South Oak Cliff HS

Florida State

Played one game at Florida State during freshman season in 2023 … saw action against Southern Miss. … consensus three-star prospect out of South Oak Cliff High School … totaled 151 tackles, including 5.0 for loss with 3.0 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 17 career games … helped Bears win back-to-back 5A-2 state championships and become the first Dallas team with consecutive state titles … compiled 120 tackles, 3.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, one INT and a forced fumble in 14 games played during senior season … anchored a defense that held opponents to average of 230.8 total yards and 15.6 points per game … led South Oak Cliff to 13-3 record and perfect run through state playoff bracket … saw action in three games during junior season due to injury … finished with 31 tackles and 2.0 sacks prior to the setback.

Devin Goree | DL | 6-3, 245

Senior

Denton, Texas

Guyer HS

Missouri State

Played at Missouri State four seasons (2021 Spring, 2021-2023) … totaled 92 tackles with 23.0 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, a break up and two forced fumbles in 44 career games with the Bears … set single-season career bests in total tackles (36), TFLs (8.5) and sacks (5.5) in 11 games during the 2023 season … earned 2023 All-MVFC Honorable Mention … tallied a career-high 3.0 sacks (21 yards) with a forced fumble at Western Illinois … recorded a career-best eight tackles with 2.5 sacks against Murray State, earning MVFC Defensive Player of the Week … registered seven tackles against UNI … part of a 14-2 senior campaign (6-1 district) at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas … Wildcats ranked 32nd nationally in 2019 … amassed 70 tackles with 23 TFLs and 15 sacks during senior season.

Yessman Green | CB | 6-2, 190

Senior

Mobile, Ala.

Jacksonville HS

Jax State

Played at Jacksonville State the previous four seasons (2020-2023) … totaled 57 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss, an interception, five breakups and a blocked kick in 34 career games for the Gamecocks … posted 41 tackles with an INT and four breakups in 2021 … most recently, appeared in eight games for Jax State after working back from injury early in the 2023 season … served as a key special teams player, as well as a reserve cornerback … recorded four tackles, two of which came against FIU … posted career-high 11 tackles during 2021 season finale at Eastern Kentucky … picked off first career pass at no. 1 Sam Houston in 2021 …prepped for head coach Clint Smith at Jacksonville High School … a first team all-state cornerback for the Golden Eagles after leading them to the AHSAA Class 4A State Championship Game, the school’s first ever appearance in the title game … led JHS to a 12-3 record and a perfect 7-0 mark in 4A Region 6 play in 2019 … first team all-region and all-county selection after posting 24 tackles with three interceptions, 10 breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on defense … on offense, had 37 receptions for 450 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Ja’Corey Hammett | LB | 6-3, 219

Junior

Miami, Fla.

Miami Northwestern HS

Garden City CC

Played in eight games during 2023 season at Garden City Community College … tallied 30 tackles with 2.5 sacks, an interception and forced fumble … posted a season-high six tackles with a 0.5 sack and 3.0 tackles for loss at Dodge City CC … tallied five tackles with a sack and 1.5 TFLs against Iowa Western CC … recorded five stops against Iowa Central CC … in 2022, registered 46 tackles with 1.5 sacks at Garden City … played at West Virginia previously, seeing action in one game during the 2021 season … tallied two tackles in lone appearance at Baylor … a 2019 Miami Herald All-Dade 5A-2A second team on defense … helped lead Northwestern to its third consecutive FHSAA Class 5A State Championships title in 2019, defeating Jones (Orlando) High, 34-17 in the championship game … a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate … recorded 63 tackles and 11 sacks as a junior.

Calvin Hill | RB | 5-8, 200

RS Senior

Baytown, Texas

Ross Sterling HS

Texas State

Played at Texas State the previous five seasons (2019-2023) … totaled 1,701 yards on 352 carries and 10 touchdowns in 43 career games with the Bobcats … rushed for a single-season high five touchdowns in 12 games played during the 2020 season … hit a single-season career-best 714 yards rushing in 2021 with three scores and a career-long 78-yard rush … hauled in 60 career receptions for 394 receiving yards … rushed for a season-high 100 yards on 13 carries in the 2020 season opener against SMU … rushed for a season-most 123 yards and a TD at Arkansas State, while hitting 100 yards rushing with a score at Coastal Carolina in back-to-back weeks during to end the 2021 campaign … amassed a career-best 195 yards on 28 carries with a touchdown against FIU in 2022.

Dorian Hopkins | LB | 6-0, 226

Graduate Student

Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis University School

Tulsa

Played at Tulsa for five seasons (2019-2023) … totaled 87 tackles in 43 career games for the Golden Hurricanes … added 6.0 tackles for loss, a sack, pass breakup and two forced fumbles … in 2023, tallied 45 tackles with 2.0 TFLs and a sack in 12 games played … recorded a career-high eight tackles against Oklahoma … registered five stops and 0.5 sack at SMU … tallied six tackles with 0.5 sack versus Temple … three-year letterwinner at Memphis University School … had 247 tackles and 38 TFLs in three seasons … totaled 95 tackles with 17 TFLs and 7.0 sacks as a senior … rated as the no. 44 prospect in the state of Tennessee by 247Sports … had a three-star rating from 247Sports.

Jevon Jackson | RB | 5-8, 200

RS Junior

Decatur, Ala.

Austin HS

Austin Peay

Played three seasons at Austin Peay (2021-2023) … named 2023 FCS Football Central Second Team All-America … a 2023 Stats Perform FCS Third Team All-America … 2023 First Team All-United Athletic Conference performer … led the Govs with 1,373 yards on 252 attempts (5.4 avg.) and 10 rushing touchdowns in 12 games played in 2023 … added 78 yards on 11 receptions with a receiving touchdown … recorded eight career 100-yard rushing efforts, including seven in 2023 … totaled 1,980 yards rushing on 354 carries (5.6 avg.) and 15 touchdowns in 25 career games played … rushed for a career-high 197 yards on 26 carries (7.6 avg.) and a TD at SFA … gained 184 yards on the ground and scored two touchdowns against Chattanooga … gained 160 yards on the ground, while hauling in an 11-yard receiving score against North Alabama … scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and tallied 158 yards on 23 carries at Lindenwood … rushed for 192 yards on 38 carries (5.1 avg.) against Utah Tech … played running back, wide receiver, quarterback, linebacker and kick returner at Austin High School … rushed 1,166 yards and 16 touchdowns as senior for the Black Bears … named a 2020 Alabama Class 7A All-State honoree by the Alabama Sports Writers Association … ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Jaylon Shelton | CB | 6-2, 190

RS Junior

New London, Texas

West Rusk HS

Texas State

Played in four games at Texas State in 2023 … saw action in the SERVEPRO First Responder Bowl versus Rice … played in one game with West Virginia (vs. Texas Tech) in 2022 … started collegiate career at Tyler JC in 2020 … saw action in nine games at the safety position in at Tyler during the 2021 season … tallied 33 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups and 2.0 TFLs in 2021 … recorded a season-high six tackles in three different games … against Blinn, recorded five stops, with a TFL and an INT (29-yard return) … first career INT came in first career game against Kilgore … played quarterback and cornerback at West Rusk High School … was 74-of-128 for 1,072 yards and nine touchdowns … ran for 937 yards with 16 touchdowns during senior season in 2019.

Xavier Smith | DB | 6-0, 186

RS Sophomore

Atlanta, Ga.

Langston Hughes HS

Austin Peay

Played in all 12 games at Austin Peay in 2023 … named a 2023 Phil Steele FCS Fourth Team Freshman All-America … named United Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week on Nov. 13 … tallied 75 tackles with 5.0 tackles for loss, a sack, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble for the Govs … tallied a career-high 13 tackles with a TFL and two breakups against Chattanooga … credited with 12 stops and 1.5 TFLs with a PBU against Central Arkansas … recorded 10 tackles with a TFL and breakup against North Alabama … registered four stops and a sack at Lindenwood … spent the 2022 season at Colorado but did not see action for the Buffaloes … played quarterback, running back, defensive back and returned kicks at Langston Hughes High School .. completed 126-of-272 passes for 1,789 yards and 20 touchdowns during prep career, while also rushing 170 times for 1,274 yards and 18 touchdowns … on the defensive side of the ball, recorded 40 tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups for the Panthers … helped lead LHHS to a 13-2 record in 2021 and an appearance in the 6A State Championship.

Quinzavious Warren | DL | 6-2, 330

Junior

Canton, Miss.

Canton HS

Northwest Mississippi CC

Played in three games on defense at Jax State during the 2023 season … tallied four tackles … played two seasons (2021-2022) at Northwest Mississippi CC … saw action in 19 games for the Rangers … tallied 43 tackles with 2.5 TFLs and a half sack in 12 games played during the 2022 season … recorded a career-high six tackles with a half sack against Gulf Coast … tallied five stops at Pearl River … efforts helped Rangers finish 10-2 overall and 6-0 in league play in 2022 … advanced to the 2022 NJCAA Division I Playoffs … played in seven games in 2021, helping to lead Northwest to a 9-3 overall mark and the MACCC Championship and an appearance in the inaugural NJCAA Division I Football Championship … a Region 2-5A co-defensive lineman of the year during senior year at Canton High School … selected to the Mississippi Association of Coaches 5A All-State first team.

Dillion Williams | S | 5-11, 178

RS Junior

Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches HS

North Texas

Played three seasons at North Texas (2021-2023) … saw action in 10 games in 2023 with the Mean Green … played in 11 games during the 2021 season, tallying seven tackles … recorded three stops against Liberty … rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, as the 66th ranked safety prospect, a top-120 prospect in the state of Texas (regardless of position), and ranked 848th among all 2021 prospects (regardless of position) … registered 28 tackles (22 solo), 3.0 TFLs and six interceptions as a senior at Nacogdoches High School … earned first team All-District 9-5A honors (Division II) as a senior (2020) and as a junior (2019) … also lettered in baseball and track and field.

2024 UTEP FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY CLASS ROSTER

NAME POS HT WT CL HOMETOWN (PREVIOUS SCHOOL)

Elijah Baldwin DL 6-7 210 Fr. San Antonio, Texas (John Jay HS)

Rafeald Campbell WR 5-11 175 Fr. Arlington, Texas (Arlington Bowie HS)

Ashton Coker DT 6-2 290 Fr. Katy, Texas (Katy Taylor HS)

Wondame Davis Jr. WR 6-1 180 Fr. Ennis, Texas (Ennis HS)

Kyran Duhon DL 6-2 250 Fr. Houston, Texas (Summer Creek HS)

BJ Jones LB 5-11 180 Fr. Dallas, Texas (South Oak Cliff HS)

Jaylin Jones Bandit 6-4 210 Fr. Beaumont, Texas (West Brook HS)

Luka Matamoros OL 6-5 260 Fr. Pflugerville, Texas (Hendrickson HS)

Allan McCarter OL 6-4 260 Fr. Manvel, Texas (Manvel HS)

Stratton Shufelt LB 6-2 220 Fr. Rio Rancho, N.M. (Cleveland HS)

Ekow Taylor Bandit 6-5 220 Fr. Keller, Texas (Fossil Ridge HS)

Marcus Torres WR 5-10 175 Fr. El Paso, Texas (Pebble Hills HS)

Aiden Webb K 6-2 175 Fr. Dallas, Texas (Woodrow Wilson HS)

Craig Wydra OL 6-4 290 Fr. El Paso, Texas (Andress HS)

2024 UTEP FOOTBALL MIDYEAR TRANSFERS

NAME POS HT WT CL HOMETOWN (PREVIOUS SCHOOL)

Dylan Brown-Turner LB 6-1 210 r-Fr. Dallas, Texas (Florida State)

Devin Goree DL 6-3 245 Sr. Denton, Texas (Missouri State)

Yessman Green CB 6-2 190 Sr. Mobile, Ala. (Jacksonville State)

Ja’Corey Hammett LB 6-3 219 Jr. Miami, Fla. (Garden City CC)

Calvin Hill RB 5-8 200 r-Sr. Baytown, Texas (Texas State)

Dorian Hopkins LB 6-0 226 Gr. Memphis, Tenn. (Tulsa)

Jevon Jackson RB 5-8 200 r-Jr. Decatur, Ala. (Austin Peay)

Jaylon Shelton CB 6-2 190 r-Jr. New London, Texas (Texas State)

Xavier Smith DB 6-0 186 r-So. Atlanta, Ga. (Austin Peay)

Quinzavious Warren DL 6-2 330 Jr. Canton, Miss. (NW Mississippi CC)

Dillion Williams S 5-11 178 r-Jr. Nacogdoches, Texas (North Texas)