C-USA names UTEP’s Burgher, Tanui Track Athletes of the Week

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s Niesha Burgher, following a record-breaking performance, was named the Conference USA Female Track Athlete of the Week, while Aron Tanui was honored as the CUSA Male Track Athlete of the Week as announced by league officials on Tuesday.

The CUSA weekly awards are presented by Blenders Eyewear.

Burgher clocked in a personal-best and new school-record 22.90 and finished first in the women’s 200-meter dash final at the Jarvis Scott Open hosted by Texas Tech on Feb. 10.

Burgher currently ranks no. 1 on CUSA performance list and ninth nationally in the 200m.

Her previous best and old school record was a 23.17 at last year’s Don Kirby. The top 15 indoor rankings will advance to the NCAA ITF Championships on March 8-9 in Boston, Mass., at The Track at New Balance.

It’s Burgher’s first weekly CUSA indoor honor, while she’s the second female UTEP track performer to win the award this season.

Marissa Simpson was named the track athlete of the week on Jan. 16.

Tanui grabbed his first career weekly honor after he set a personal best in the men’s 800-meter race, clocking in a CUSA-best 1:48.76 at the Jarvis Scott Open on Feb. 9. Tanui’s time ranks sixth on the program’s all-time list.

Tanui is the second male UTEP track athlete to earn the weekly honor as Jordani Woodley was named the male track athlete of the week on Jan. 16.