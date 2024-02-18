Resilient UTEP Softball triumphs 8-0 despite early challenge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Turning adversity into triumph, the UTEP softball team (9-2) rebounded from an initial setback with a stellar performance on day two of the UTEP Invitational at Helen of Troy Field. Despite an early 8-4 loss to North Dakota, the team showcased their dominance by securing an 8-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. The victory marked their second shutout win of the weekend.

GAME 1 | UND 8, UTEP 4

North Dakota took an early 6-0 lead over four innings. However, UTEP mounted a resilient comeback in the bottom of the fourth, narrowing the deficit to 6-4. Bri Garcia's three-run homerun and Lexi Morales' RBI double fueled the Miners' rally. Despite the Fighting Hawks adding insurance runs in the fifth inning, UTEP fought hard to bridge the gap. Ultimately, North Dakota held off the Miners in the final two innings, securing an 8-4 victory. The Miners displayed an impressive offensive performance, recording 11 hits with contributions from seven players. Notably, Morales, Ajia Richard, and Idalis Mendez each recorded at least one double, contributing to the team's determined effort.

GAME 2 | UTEP 8, PFW 0 [5inn]

UTEP notched their third shutout of the season, securing a decisive 8-0 run-rule victory against the Mastodons, marking their second shutout of the weekend. The Miners wasted no time, erupting with a seven-run opening frame. Kenna Collett, Halle Hogan, and Bri Garcia played pivotal roles in this explosive inning, contributing with doubles and singles that drove in key runs. Ashlynn Allen's sacrifice fly and Lexi Morales' single extended the lead to 7-0. The Miners added one more run in the second inning when Collett's triple set up Hogan for an RBI-single, sealing the 8-0 advantage. In the pitcher's circle, Faith Aragon earned her fourth win, showcasing control with six strikeouts, allowing only five hits, and issuing no walks throughout the impressive performance.

ON DECK

The Miners will wrap up the invitational on Sunday, Feb. 18, as they take on North Dakota at 12 p.m. MT at Helen of Troy Field.