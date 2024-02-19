UTEP’s Bri Garcia earns CUSA Player of the Week honors 

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s Bri Garcia earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors, presented by Blenders Eyewear.

This accolade marks a significant milestone for the team, as it breaks a dry spell dating back to 2019 since UTEP last secured a player of the week conference honor.

Player of the Week – Bri Garcia, UTEP – Sophomore – Infielder – El Paso, Texas

Garcia had an impressive week for the Miners (10-2), who achieved a commendable 6-1 record.

She started all seven games at second base and went 8-17 at the plate, resulting in a slash line of .471/.550/.882.

Garcia drove in 10 runs, crossed the plate seven times and delivered key hits, including a pair of doubles and home runs.

Her defensive performance was equally outstanding with nine putouts and 13 assists for a flawless 1.000 fielding percentage.

Garcia’s exceptional week earned her a spot on the UTEP Invitational All-Tournament Team.

ON DECK

The Miners will hit the road for their first away games of the season in a midweek doubleheader against Arizona State on Feb. 21 in Tempe, Ariz.