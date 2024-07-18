UTEP Volleyball Welcomes Alex Gantt as Graduate Assistant Coach 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP volleyball team is thrilled to announce the addition of Alex Gantt as the new graduate assistant coach. A native of Aledo, Texas, Gantt brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished playing and coaching career to the Miners.

He played for a top club in North Texas, where he served as team captain for three years and finished in the top 10 in the open division. A standout athlete, Gantt was the #1 setter recruit out of Texas for the 2020 class. He graduated from Aledo High School in 2020 and played collegiate men's volleyball at Fontbonne University for four seasons (2020-2024), captaining the team for his last two years. Gantt played in 60 matches (202 sets) as a setter, achieving 1,117 career assists, 46 kills, 226 digs, 34 blocks, and 28 aces. His tenure saw the Griffins post a 59-40 overall record and a 30-11 conference record, highlighted by three winning seasons, a 20-win campaign in 2022, and an undefeated conference season in 2022. The Griffins made two postseason appearances, winning the MCVL Championship title in 2021 and earning an NCAA tournament bid. Gantt graduated with a degree in Business Administration and a minor in Accounting from the Anheuser-Busch Business School.

His coaching experience includes roles in top north Texas power clubs, three years as the Aledo High School team manager, private lessons coach in development programs, and VP of Operations at Aledo Volleyball Club.

Gantt will pursue a master's in leadership studies from UTEP. Notably, his sister, Mattie Gantt, is a current member of the UTEP volleyball team who is set to begin her junior season with the Miners.