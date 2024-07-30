UTEP’s Maurice Westmoreland named to Bronko Nagurski watch list

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP football’s Maurice Westmoreland was one of 75 defensive standouts selected as a contender for the National Defensive Player of the Year announced by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Tuesday.

Westmoreland led the Miners with 7.5 sacks and finished second in Conference USA in 2023. The senior led the league with 64 sack yards, and tied fourth in CUSA with 10.5 tackles for loss (75 yards ranked second in conference).

“Mo”, who moved to the bandit position recently, added 37 tackles (24 solo), three breakups, four hurries and a forced fumble.

The product of Houston put up big numbers on national television at FIU on Oct. 11, tallying career-highs in tackles (six), tackles for loss (3.5) and sacks (2.5).

Westmoreland earned the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after the tremendous effort.

He also produced 2.5 TFLs and a sack during the Miners’ come-from-behind win at Sam Houston on national TV on Oct. 25.

Westmoreland recorded his first career sack at Northwestern on Sept. 9, while also getting to the QB at Arizona the following week. He finished out his junior with a sack each at Middle Tennessee, and against no. 22 Liberty.

The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2024 trophy on Nov. 20 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 9 by the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.

The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw "Bronko" Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

Link to full release by the FWAA.

