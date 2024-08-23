UTEP Soccer earns 1-0 shutout victory over Texas A&M – Commerce Thursday

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP soccer program earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Texas A&M – Commerce in its home opener Thursday evening.

Ana Quintero put away a chance in the 22nd minute off an assist from Taya Lopez. Angelina Amparano (six saves) and strong defensive play kept the Lions (1-1-0) at bay the rest of the way.

It marks the first victory in a home opener since the 2020 season, when the Miners (1-0-1) won 3-1 over Battle of I-10 rival NM State on Feb. 11, 2021.

UTEP has also posted back-to-back shutouts to open the season for the first time since 2016.

That year the Miners tallied three blankings in a row to kick off the campaign.

A&M – Commerce held the advantage in shots (14-10) and shots on target (6-2) but could not find the back of the net.

“We played really well at home tonight and were excited to have the crowd behind us,” Head Coach Gibbs Keeton said. “I’m proud of the performance we put in in our pursuit of victory, and we love playing at home. It’s awesome to play here and the community came out despite a little weather delay, and it ended up being a great evening.”

The Lions opened the game with a shot in the seventh minute from Kaydence Ramirez, but Amparano was up to the task and saved it. After that the Miners turned up the heat and fired off five shots in 10 minutes, including a low, hard try from Lopez that A&M – Commerce keeper Gillian McKenzie managed to smother.

In the 22nd minute, Quintero chased down a through ball from Lopez, beating out the Lion defense and smashing the ball past McKenzie with her right foot. It was Quintero’s first goal in Orange and Blue and first assist of the season for Lopez.

A&M – Commerce tallied five shots in the latter part of the first half, but none managed to hit the mark. Sydney Williams narrowly missed one of her own as halftime approached. At the break, UTEP held a 7-6 advantage in shots.

In the second half the Miners defended well against a barrage of shots from the visitors to keep the narrow lead. Amparano posted three saves in the second period. In the 71st minute, UTEP thought they had doubled the lead when Hayden McMillan slotted home a long ball over the top from Ashlyn Neireiter, but the offside flag went up and it was called it back.

A late free kick for the Lions just outside the 18-yard box made for a nerve-wracking ending, but Daniele Tovar fearlessly headed the ball clear. The Miners batted away the ensuing corner as time expired to give them the win.

UTEP returns to University Field this Sunday (8/25) to take on UC Riverside at 12 p.m. There will be a free pre-game tailgate starting at 11 a.m. MT.

“Tonight was important for us because Texas A&M – Commerce was picked to finish second in the Southland, and that’s a great conference,” Keeton said. “They finished second last year as well. They are super tough and beat us 3-2 last season and are very well coached. For us to win tonight is massive to get us in the right direction and push us forward.”