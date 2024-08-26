Skip to Content
UTEP’s Scotty Walden holds first weekly presser

By ,
New
Published 7:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's head coach Scotty Walden held his first weekly presser of the regular season Monday at the Larry K. Durham center.

UTEP fans are five days away from witnessing a new era of UTEP football. The Miners will hit the road for their season opener against Nebraska who will have a new starting quarterback, the true freshman Dylan Raiola.

As for the Miners, they have yet to announce if either Cade McConnell or Skyler Locklear will start against the Cornhuskers come Saturday.

"I'm getting a strong feeling but I want to see how they handle game prep," coach Walden said. "I've been in a quarterback battle, it's been close and sometimes I've played two guys in the first two games. It'll be a great test, no better test than we could have playing Nebraska with all the different looks they're going to give us and they're certainly not going to make it easy on our quarterbacks."

The UTEP Miners will meet Nebraska on Saturday, August 31st at Memorial Stadium Lincoln with a 1:30p.m. kickoff time.

