UTEP tops Forbes list as Texas leader for low student debt

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) has secured a spot on Forbes' Top 500 Colleges list for 2024.

Among Texas’s 80 four-year institutions, UTEP is one of only 15 recognized, joining the ranks of prestigious universities like UT Austin and Rice.

UTEP stands out for graduating students with minimal debt, ranking first in Texas and 15th nationwide in this category.

Forbes reports that UTEP graduates earn a median salary of $106,000 within a decade of graduation, with an average debt of just $4,735—well below the national average of $28,244.

President Heather Wilson and Vice President Amanda Vasquez highlight UTEP’s dedication to providing affordable, high-quality education, reflecting the university’s commitment to reducing financial barriers and enhancing student success.