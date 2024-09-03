One-on-one with UTEP’s Ben Wallis; Miners prepare for Borderland Invitational

EEL PASO, Texas - UTEP Volleyball (2-1) will host the Borderland Invitational from September 5-7 at Memorial Gym, welcoming a strong lineup of competitors.

The Miners will face off against reigning Southland Conference champions Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday, Air Force Academy on Friday, and reigning Western Athletic Conference champions Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

“We're really looking forward to seeing how many of our Memorial Maniacs come out to support us this week,” head coach Ben Wallis said. “Thursday night's home opener against an NCAA tournament team and conference champion is something cool to come watch. I really want to see our student body get behind this team, and I know the city and our Memorial Maniacs will show up at Club Memorial.”

TICKETS

Season ($85) and single-game tickets ($10) can be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP campus) Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Group tickets are also available for $5 (minimum of 10 tickets).

PARKING

Parking may be impacted during the Borderland Invitational due to other events on campus.