UTEP women’s golf finishes 13th at Branch Law Firm/ Dick McGuire Invitational

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - UTEP women’s golf placed 13th at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational Presented by Margaret Moses Branch & Annette Arrigoni in Albuquerque on Tuesday with a 917 (306-303-308) (+53).

Luciana Origel was the top UTEP finisher, tying for 50th with a 13-over par 229 (75-76-78) while tallying six birdies over three rounds.

Nichapas Thawinwan placed T60th in her first collegiate tournament, posting a 15-over par 231 (75-60-76) and sinking five birdies along the way.

Daniela Chipchase tied for 63rd with a 16-over par 232 (80-75-77) while notching six birdies

Lea Dawson and Marta Romeu Chen tied for 65th at 17-over par 233 (80-76-77 and 76-76-81, respectively). Dawson hit six birdies while Romeu Chen sunk a team-leading nine birdies.

Taline Kyoumjian, who competed as an individual, tied for 50th alongside Origel with a 13-over par 229 (80-70-79). She tallied seven birdies and her second-round score of 70 was the lowest one-round score by any Miner.

Pepperdine’s Lauren Gomez came out on top of the individual leaderboard, posting an 11-under par 205 (67-71-67). Long Beach State’s Jasmine Leovao placed second with an 8-under par 208 (66-74-68) while UNLV’s Toa Yokoyama and CSU Fullerton’s Davina Xanh tied for third at 6-under par 210 (71-71-68 and 67-72-71).

Long Beach State took home the team title, finishing the tournament with a 1-under par 863 (284-299-280).

UTEP next sees action on Sept. 24-25 when it heads to Lubbock to compete in the Red Raider Invitational, hosted by Texas Tech.